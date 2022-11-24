Meyers Roasts Writing Staff, Shares Embarrassingly Bad Jokes On-Air: ‘They Just Throw in a Few Stinkers Every Day’ (Video)

Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.

7 DAYS AGO