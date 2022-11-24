ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Meyers Roasts Writing Staff, Shares Embarrassingly Bad Jokes On-Air: ‘They Just Throw in a Few Stinkers Every Day’ (Video)

By Lucas Manfredi
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

CNN tells New Year anchors to lay off the booze

Cable news giant CNN has told its celebrity presenters they need to cut back the on-air boozing this New Year's Eve, with bosses seemingly determined to make their broadcast a more sober affair. "During the meeting, Licht told employees he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers," Variety reported. hg/bgs
ETOnline.com

Joy Behar Reveals the Reason Why 'Good Morning America' Fired Her

Joy Behar recalled the reason why she got fired from Good Morning America "years ago," and the story was such a doozy it had Kumail Nanjiani cracking up. During Friday's episode of The View, the 80-year-old comedian was about to dive in to Nanjiani's latest project -- the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales -- when she stopped herself to tell him a story about her own connection to Chippendales.
A.V. Club

Trevor Noah has met with each Daily Show correspondent to warn them about hosting the show

Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.
TheWrap

Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’ On Netflix, ‘The Daily Show’ Host Learns About Schadenfreude

Just two weeks from his final appearance as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah has dropped his third stand-up special for Netflix. Would we find out more through this hour about Noah’s decision or his feelings on hosting a late-night talk show? Could we? Should we? Not really. But we might learn a bit more about Noah’s thinking, generally speaking. TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It has been quite a year for Noah already. In April, the South African comedian hosted the Grammys and delivered the keynote address for the...
TheWrap

Don Lemon Slams Trump Official’s Response to Nick Fuentes Dinner: ‘You’re Making Excuses for Him’ (Video)

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Len Khodorkovsky said he wished Trump did not meet with Fuentes and Kanye ”Ye“ West. “CNN This Morning” host Don Lemon pushed back against a former Trump administration official during a segment on Monday about the former president’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Ye – the rapper formerly known as Kanye West – and prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week.
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy