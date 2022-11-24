Meyers Roasts Writing Staff, Shares Embarrassingly Bad Jokes On-Air: ‘They Just Throw in a Few Stinkers Every Day’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes
Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.
The View’s Ana Navarro blasts ‘stop saying that’ at co-host Joy Behar in fiery moment during live show
THE View’s Ana Navarra has snapped at her co-host Joy Behar in a tense live TV moment on Wednesday. The eye-opening moment came as the panelists discussed Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president in 2024. Things first got fiery on The View when Joy,...
Miley Cyrus made Jimmy Kimmel squirm with her exposed skin then explained why that's a problem
Most late-night talk show guests show up wearing more than just a rainbow sequin cape. But they're not Miley Cyrus. It wasn't just the sparkles that distracted Jimmy Kimmel when Miley stopped by his show on Aug. 26 ahead of her appearance as host of the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
CNN tells New Year anchors to lay off the booze
Cable news giant CNN has told its celebrity presenters they need to cut back the on-air boozing this New Year's Eve, with bosses seemingly determined to make their broadcast a more sober affair. "During the meeting, Licht told employees he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers," Variety reported. hg/bgs
Trevor Noah Wants to Meet the Man ‘That Herschel Walker Thinks He Is': Treats Life ‘The Way We Treat Dating Apps’ (Video)
As the midterm elections bear down upon us, Trevor Noah is a bit baffled that the race for Georgia Senate is so close between Rev. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Really, at this point, Noah would very much like to meet the man that Herschel Walker has claimed to be.
ETOnline.com
Joy Behar Reveals the Reason Why 'Good Morning America' Fired Her
Joy Behar recalled the reason why she got fired from Good Morning America "years ago," and the story was such a doozy it had Kumail Nanjiani cracking up. During Friday's episode of The View, the 80-year-old comedian was about to dive in to Nanjiani's latest project -- the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales -- when she stopped herself to tell him a story about her own connection to Chippendales.
Craig Melvin’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! See How Much Money the ‘Today’ Anchor Makes
Broadcaster Craig Melvin’s journey to Today was full of hard work and numerous triumphs along the way! The TV personality is now one of the most popular anchors on daytime television with a staggering net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is Craig Melvin’s...
NME
Jerry Springer is “so sorry” for his talk show: “I’ve ruined the culture”
Jerry Springer says he’s “so sorry” for his controversial talk show, that ran for nearly 30 years and over 4,000 episodes. The Jerry Springer Show featured guests airing their problems in relationships and family life in front of a live studio audience. It gained notoriety and criticism...
Never Forget ‘Family Guy’s John Wayne Thanksgiving Joke That Fans Couldn’t Stop Repeating
'Family Guy' had a running joke about 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' star John Wayne that fans can't stop saying around the Thanksgiving holiday.
‘The View’ Fans Livid Over Sara Haines Moderating in Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar’s Absence: “I Don’t Want No Damn Sara Moderating”
Fans couldn’t help but notice that two essential co-hosts were missing from today’s episode of The View — and many weren’t happy with the show’s choice to step in as moderator. While Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg typically take off on opposite days, leaving Ana...
Chasten Buttigieg Slams Tucker Carlson’s Criticism of Husband Pete: ‘Decided to Focus on Hate’ Over Real Issues (Video)
Fox News host claimed Buttigieg ”hid“ and ”lied“ about being gay while serving in the military. Chasten Buttigieg has fired back at Tucker Carlson’s recent criticism of his husband, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The Fox News opinion host brought up Sec. Buttigieg while discussing the...
A.V. Club
Trevor Noah has met with each Daily Show correspondent to warn them about hosting the show
Trevor Noah’s time at The Daily Show is quickly coming to an end, and names for his replacement are already being thrown in the ring. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is a frontrunner for the title, but some reports have suggested that more than one person could end up behind the desk. Comedy Central boss Chris McCarthy “suggests his phone has been ringing off the hook with interested parties” in a new profile for The Hollywood Reporter. Noah apparently doesn’t have a say in the decision, but he’s been making sure that his team knows what they’re getting into if they do get tapped to host.
TODAY.com
Hoda & Jenna throw Vegas-style wedding, Willie Geist officiates!
Hoda and Jenna throw a Vegas-style wedding for Eleanor Molver and McKay Blanchard. See the couple say “I do” alongside Willie Geist dressed as Elvis!Oct. 31, 2022.
The View’s Sunny Hostin missing from talk show as Joy Behar shares cryptic reason behind co-host’s absence
THE View’s Sunny Hostin has taken Thursday off from the popular daytime talk show. Fellow panelist Joy Behar has given fans a cryptic reason for her co-host’s absence. Sunny, 54, was at the hosts’ desk all week but was missing from Thursday’s broadcast. As Whoopi was...
Funny how a 'new' male problem is a very old problem for women. Amy Poehler explains.
Amy Poehler is a fountain of wisdom.
Elon Musk Shares Fake CNN Headline, Gets Flagged by Twitter’s Own Fact-Checker
The news platform tells Musk to be better
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’ On Netflix, ‘The Daily Show’ Host Learns About Schadenfreude
Just two weeks from his final appearance as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah has dropped his third stand-up special for Netflix. Would we find out more through this hour about Noah’s decision or his feelings on hosting a late-night talk show? Could we? Should we? Not really. But we might learn a bit more about Noah’s thinking, generally speaking. TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It has been quite a year for Noah already. In April, the South African comedian hosted the Grammys and delivered the keynote address for the...
Don Lemon Slams Trump Official’s Response to Nick Fuentes Dinner: ‘You’re Making Excuses for Him’ (Video)
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Len Khodorkovsky said he wished Trump did not meet with Fuentes and Kanye ”Ye“ West. “CNN This Morning” host Don Lemon pushed back against a former Trump administration official during a segment on Monday about the former president’s dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Ye – the rapper formerly known as Kanye West – and prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week.
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
