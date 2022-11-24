King County detectives looking for witnesses of a felony hit-and-run

Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that hit two people, critically injuring one.

Around 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 15, two people were hit by a pick-up truck at South 148th Street and 24th Avenue South in Seatac.

One of the victims was critically injured.

The suspected truck that fled the scene was described as a dark blue or green 1999 to 2007 GMC truck, with possible damage to the side mirror and front turn signal area.

Detectives believe the license plate may start with ‘C80′ or something similar.

If you have information about this incident, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C22038082.

©2022 Cox Media Group