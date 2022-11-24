ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022: SEE IT — Cristiano Ronaldo first player to score in five World Cup games

Portugal f orward Cristiano Ronaldo made history Thursday by becoming the first male player to score during five World Cup games.

Ronaldo earned Portugal's first point in a penalty kick an hour into its match against Ghana. The forward was in the penalty area of Ghana's goal when a referee called a penalty on Ghana's Mohammed Salisu, who responded by confronting the referee and motioning for him to open his eyes. Portugal would go on to beat Ghana 3-2.

Lionel Messi, Miroslav Klose, Pele, and Uwe Seeler had all scored across four World Cup games. Portuguese player Eusebio holds Portugal's record for total goals scored in World Cup games with nine, while this game makes Ronaldo's eighth. Female players Marta and Christine Sinclair scored their respective goals in their fifth World Cup games in 2019.

Manu Fernandez/AP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's opening goal on a penalty during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Francisco Seco/AP
Portugal's players celebrate after team mate Cristiano Ronaldo scored during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.


Ronaldo, 37, has appeared in 18 World Cup games, his first in 2006 when Portugal finished fourth. Ronaldo recently had rape charges against him from 2009 dismissed in court. His accuser signed a nondisclosure agreement and agreed to accept $375,000 not to pursue criminal charges.

Following this win, Portugal shot up to the top of the World Cup standings .

