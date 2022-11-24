Read full article on original website
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
Gary Neville reveals his expectations for new Man Utd owners
Gary Neville has laid out his expectations for potential new Manchester United owners.
FA Cup third round draw: Man City face Chelsea; Man Utd host Everton
The draw for the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup has been conducted.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo offered £1.2m a week to play until 40 | Tottenham chase USA star Weston McKennie - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered £1.2m a week to play into his 40s. A beefy removal lorry sent to empty Cristiano Ronaldo's Cheshire mansion was too big to reach the house. West Ham and Everton have jumped into...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid plot Martinez bid; Gakpo's new asking price
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Cody Gakpo, Mason Mount, Frenkie de Jong & more.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
Youssoufa Moukoko reveals future plans amid transfer interest
Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has discussed his future amid Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool and Bayern Munich links.
Christophe Galtier gives updates on Kylian Mbappe & Lionel Messi futures at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has revealed why he thinks Kylian Mbappe stayed at the club over the summer despite interest from Real Madrid.
Joao Felix's stance on Atletico Madrid exit amid widespread interest
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix looking at options in 2023, with the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd interested in him.
Conor Coady responds to 'daft' question about Liverpool allegiance
What was Conor Coady's response when Jordan Henderson quizzed the Everton defender on his love for Liverpool?
Joe Allen admits performances haven't been a 'true reflection' of Wales at World Cup
Wales midfielder Joe Allen has admitted that his side will go into Tuesday's match with England with "a different game plan" to their opening two matches in the
Soccer & football call it a draw as USMNT & England stay in control of their own World Cup destinies
The USMNT's 0-0 draw with England on Friday probably won't live long in the memory of supporters, but both soccer & football should be satisfied.
South Korea 2-3 Ghana: Player ratings as Black Stars edge World Cup classic
Player ratings from Ghana's 3-2 win against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
Premier League confirm rearrangements of three postponed fixtures
The Premier League have announced new dates for three matches that were postponed between September and October.
Gareth Southgate explains decision not to start Phil Foden at World Cup
Gareth Southgate explains decision not to start Phil Foden at World Cup.
Gareth Southgate makes plea to England fans after USA draw
Gareth Southgate calls for calm from England fans after the draw with the USA.
Casemiro jokes he 'feels sorry' for Brazil's World Cup rivals
Casemiro jokes he 'feels sorry' for Brazil's World Cup rivals.
