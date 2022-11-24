ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield man sentenced for attempted enticement of a minor

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man will spend the next 10 years in federal prison after he was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor among other offenses .

Stacey Furlow, 61, was convicted on three charges in June: attempted enticement of a minor, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the first two offenses each and five years for the latter; all of these sentences will be served concurrently.

A jury determined during a two-day trial that, between Aug. 27 and 29, 2020, Furlow met a person online whom he believed was a 15-year-old child. Despite knowing the child’s age, he discussed with the child engaging in sexual activity with them, asked for their address on multiple occasions and sent inappropriate pictures of himself.

On Aug. 29, 2020, Furlow, believing the supposed minor was alone in their home, asked again for their address and drove there expecting to engage in sexual conduct. He was subsequently arrested and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since then.

Furlow faced life in prison for attempted enticement of a minor, but was given the minimum sentence of 10 years. He was given the maximum sentences for the other two offenses. Upon his release from prison, Furlow will spend five years on parole, also the minimum sentence for a parolee.

Furlow’s prosecution was the result of an investigation by the FBI Springfield Office with assistance from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, ICE Homeland Security Investigations division, the Springfield Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

