Philadelphia, PA

Related
Daily Mail

Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show

Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time

Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time

Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
