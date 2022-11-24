Read full article on original website
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
The National Dog Show welcomes 3 new breeds; here’s what they are
There are three new dog breeds taking part in the 2022 National Dog Show. The mudi gained full recognition by the American Kennel Club on Jan. 1. The Russian toy was also rully recognized Jan. 1. And he Bracco Italiano became fully recognized in July. The mudi is part of...
Round of Appaws! 'Crowd-pleasing' French bulldog named Winston - who is co-owned by NFL player Morgan Fox and his family - wins top title at National Dog Show
Winston, a cream-colored French bulldog, has claimed top honors at the 2022 National Dog Show, after unseating Claire the Scottish Deerhound who made history by winning the last two years of the annual event. The National Dog Show said Winston is a 'bouncy, crowd-pleasing French Bulldog' and has previously won...
Give a round of app-paws for the 3 new breeds in the National Dog Show
Thanksgiving is a couch lover's dream. There's the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, football face-offs, heartwarming holiday ads and, of course, the National Dog Show. This year, the American Kennel Club (AKC) approved three additional breeds to compete in the National Dog Show: the Bracco Italiano, the Russian toy and the mudi.
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
French bulldog crowned winner of National Dog Show for first time
Winston the French bulldog was named Best in Show at this year’s annual National Dog Show. The three-year-old dog is the first French bulldog to win the competition’s top prize.The cream-coloured pup beat out 1,500 of dogs representing 212 breeds and varieties at the 21st annual dog show, which is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast on NBC following the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.Winston first declared victory in the Non-Sporting Group category out of 20 other dog breeds, before beating out six other finalists for best in show.This win marks Winston’s 78th best in show title,...
Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time
Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
A couple drove 2 hours to adopt a 'depressed' cat named Fishtopher after a tweet about him went viral. Now, they want to use his popularity to help other shelter pets.
Laura Folts said she hopes the people who follow Fishtopher's journey "keep the same energy" regarding other shelter animals in need of a home.
