Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

How inflation will make a dent in your holiday shopping list

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you’re already shopping for holiday gifts, inflation could be impacting the price you’re paying. The rise in inflation hasn’t slowed down Liverpool neighbor Jeanne Goldthwait. “I’ve done most of my shopping,” said Jeanne Goldthwait. “I was going to cut back, and I...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Dickens Christmas returns to Skaneateles

Skaneateles, New York — Our community can once again travel back in time as Dickens Christmas returns for the holiday season starting Friday, Nov. 25th. This will be the festivals 29th edition with events including the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, various musical performances, and even horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides around the village.
SKANEATELES, NY
cnycentral.com

Small Business Saturday: how local businesses are battling inflation

Syracuse, N.Y. — Today neighbors shopped locally in honor of Small Business Saturday. This year local business owners are struggling with inflation. Sarah Hardy, the owner of Found Things says although her everyday items are getting more expensive, she isn't going to raise the price tag on customers. "The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday shopping safety and porch pirate reminders

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses holiday shopping safety and porch pirate reminders. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Inflation corners neighbors into alternate travel plans

Syracuse, N.Y. — Neighbors are traveling home from the long holiday weekend of visiting family and friends. The past few years many travelers chose not to travel due to the pandemic. For one holiday traveler, she was surprised to see a packed plane. "The plane from Syracuse to JFK...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Questions remain while Vera House Executive Director is on paid leave

Syracuse, N.Y. — Karen Hargrave worked at Vera House as their volunteer program coordinator and called us last week. She wondered why the organization's website no longer listed Angela Douglas as Executive Director. "Our first thought was that we maybe finally had accountability for everything that took place over them hiring a sex offender to work with victims. But we all were sort of waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said, "why was there no public announcement?"
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbor reacts to Buffalo Tops gunman's guilty plea

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was only 6 1/2 months ago that then 18-year-old Payton Gendron traveled from Binghamton to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, pulled out a semi-automatic rifle, and proceed to shoot 10 Black people and injure three others on May 14. On Monday morning, now 19-year-old Gendron...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Traveling this weekend? Weather forecast looks 50/50

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading home after the holidays? The forecast for this weekend is 50/50. Today will be beautiful but Sunday is not as nice. Let's start with your forecast for Saturday. Chilly this morning in the mid to upper 30s across CNY. Grab a winter coat if you're heading out early! There are a few lingering flurries in the Tug Hill and ADK region, but no additional snowfall accumulation. These flurries will taper off through the early morning with decreasing clouds.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

A $102 solution for a $4 problem: Section III hockey refs set to return to the ice

West Genesee Hockey Coach Frank Colabufo said he breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night. He got the phone call he had been waiting for; Section III referees were willing to take the ice this season, thanks to a compromise that will cost school districts around $1,000. "Everyone did...
cnycentral.com

WATCH: Syracuse/Bryant players, coaches ejected following slap-scrap

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse men's basketball game with Bryant on Saturday had a heart-pounding finish with the Bulldogs winning 73-72 on a last-second shot. But the late-game theatrics were overshadowed by scrap in the first half. Syracuse's Judah Mintz and Bryant's Doug Edert exchanged slaps followed by a heated scene of pushing and shoving.
SYRACUSE, NY

