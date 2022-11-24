Read full article on original website
How inflation will make a dent in your holiday shopping list
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you’re already shopping for holiday gifts, inflation could be impacting the price you’re paying. The rise in inflation hasn’t slowed down Liverpool neighbor Jeanne Goldthwait. “I’ve done most of my shopping,” said Jeanne Goldthwait. “I was going to cut back, and I...
Dickens Christmas returns to Skaneateles
Skaneateles, New York — Our community can once again travel back in time as Dickens Christmas returns for the holiday season starting Friday, Nov. 25th. This will be the festivals 29th edition with events including the World’s Smallest Christmas Parade, various musical performances, and even horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides around the village.
Small Business Saturday: how local businesses are battling inflation
Syracuse, N.Y. — Today neighbors shopped locally in honor of Small Business Saturday. This year local business owners are struggling with inflation. Sarah Hardy, the owner of Found Things says although her everyday items are getting more expensive, she isn't going to raise the price tag on customers. "The...
Better Business Bureau advises shoppers on how to avoid scams during holiday shopping
Syracuse, N.Y. — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with millions expected to shop deals online for Cyber Monday. However, officials are also warning shoppers about online shopping scams. Cyber Monday is the last of the series of post-Thanksgiving shopping days, after Black Friday and Small Business...
Syracuse Police Department discusses holiday shopping safety and porch pirate reminders
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses holiday shopping safety and porch pirate reminders. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew...
Inflation corners neighbors into alternate travel plans
Syracuse, N.Y. — Neighbors are traveling home from the long holiday weekend of visiting family and friends. The past few years many travelers chose not to travel due to the pandemic. For one holiday traveler, she was surprised to see a packed plane. "The plane from Syracuse to JFK...
Onondaga County first responders lose child to bacterial meningitis
Syracuse, New York — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help and support two Syracuse AMR first responders following the death of their five-year-old daughter who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24th. According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Emily passed...
Syracuse police respond to a robbery over the holiday weekend at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police responded to a robbery that took place at the Finish Line of Destiny USA Sunday afternoon. Syracuse Police said that officers spoke to an assistant store manager who reported that three males entered the store and stole property. The suspects had then fled the store.
This week November ends warm, wet & windy and December starts colder with lake effect snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Sunday featured more clouds and some rain mostly light with a few heavy downpours at times. As we head back to work and school this week temperatures will be turning briefly chillier with some brisk winds too. In fact wind gusts overnight could exceed 30 mph...
Questions remain while Vera House Executive Director is on paid leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — Karen Hargrave worked at Vera House as their volunteer program coordinator and called us last week. She wondered why the organization's website no longer listed Angela Douglas as Executive Director. "Our first thought was that we maybe finally had accountability for everything that took place over them hiring a sex offender to work with victims. But we all were sort of waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said, "why was there no public announcement?"
DOT says project to prevent lakeshore flooding along County Route 89 in Oswego is complete
TOWN OF OSWEGO — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced the completion of a project to prevent flooding along Route 89 in the town of Oswego. The project was awarded through the state's Lake Ontatio Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or "REDI," providing nearly $1.3 million in grant funding.
Syracuse neighbor reacts to Buffalo Tops gunman's guilty plea
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was only 6 1/2 months ago that then 18-year-old Payton Gendron traveled from Binghamton to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, pulled out a semi-automatic rifle, and proceed to shoot 10 Black people and injure three others on May 14. On Monday morning, now 19-year-old Gendron...
Sunday's weather is looking similar to what we experienced on Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Saturday turned out to be an almost repeat weather day to what we had on Thanksgiving Day with blue sky, sunshine and above average highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight after seeing clear skies for the first half of the night clouds will be...
Traveling this weekend? Weather forecast looks 50/50
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heading home after the holidays? The forecast for this weekend is 50/50. Today will be beautiful but Sunday is not as nice. Let's start with your forecast for Saturday. Chilly this morning in the mid to upper 30s across CNY. Grab a winter coat if you're heading out early! There are a few lingering flurries in the Tug Hill and ADK region, but no additional snowfall accumulation. These flurries will taper off through the early morning with decreasing clouds.
Syracuse Men's Soccer to advance to the NCAA Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse men’s soccer team will advance to the NCAA Championship Elite 8 for the first time since 2015. A late goal from Giona Leibold helped push the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Leibold won the match in the 83rd...
Syracuse snaps 5-game skid with 32-23 comeback win over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, MA — Syracuse hadn’t won in more than a month and trailed by 11 in the regular-season finale. That’s when the Orange snapped out of it and snapped a five-game skid. “I think we just had enough,” said Devaughn Cooper, who caught seven passes for...
A $102 solution for a $4 problem: Section III hockey refs set to return to the ice
West Genesee Hockey Coach Frank Colabufo said he breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday night. He got the phone call he had been waiting for; Section III referees were willing to take the ice this season, thanks to a compromise that will cost school districts around $1,000. "Everyone did...
WATCH: Syracuse/Bryant players, coaches ejected following slap-scrap
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse men's basketball game with Bryant on Saturday had a heart-pounding finish with the Bulldogs winning 73-72 on a last-second shot. But the late-game theatrics were overshadowed by scrap in the first half. Syracuse's Judah Mintz and Bryant's Doug Edert exchanged slaps followed by a heated scene of pushing and shoving.
