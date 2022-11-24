Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward
On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
Several injured after truck drives into Mel’s Diner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured after a pickup truck crashed through the front door of Mel’s Diner on Howe Avenue Sunday morning. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that the impact injured four people, mostly with minor injuries and paramedics took two patients to the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup, […]
Video shows wrong-way driver on Hwy. 99 in Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - On Friday, a driver was arrested after going the wrong direction on northbound Hwy. 99 in Sacramento, narrowly missing other vehicles. On Friday, the CHP said they received several reports of the driver going southbound in northbound lanes near Elverta Road. A CHP helicopter guided officers to the driver who they pulled over before any crashes occurred.The driver was arrested on suspicion of several violations, including DUI.
Rio Vista Firefighters extinguish stolen car fire
RIO VISTA, Calif. — A stolen car was found on fire early Saturday morning, officials with the Rio Vista Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Around 4:42 a.m. Saturday, firefighters said they responded to a car fire on Twitchell Island Road. Evidence at the scene led fire crews to believe that the fire was intentionally started.
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
calmatters.network
Passenger killed in head-on crash on Thanksgiving Day
A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore. The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville...
1 person injured, 5 pets killed in Bay Point house fire
BAY POINT -- One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a bedroom of a Bay Point residence and quickly spread, resulting in the death of five animals Sunday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arrived at the home on Gibson Ave. a few minutes after 3 p.m. to find people attempting to pull their pets from the burning building. Officials called a second alarm and were able to knock down the blaze in about 10 minutes. Crews discovered five dead animals -- four dogs and a cat -- in the smoldering residence. It is not yet known how many residents were displaced.Con Fire said the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom. The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
KGO
Fairfield robbery suspect dies after shootout with officer early Sunday morning, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A robbery suspect died after he was shot by a Solano County Sheriff's deputy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a K9 deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near Central Way and Pittman Road.
SFist
18 People Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Bay Bridge, Massive Traffic Delays Reported
The San Francisco Fire Department responded to multiple car crashes, caused in a chain-like reaction, Thursday around 2 p.m. on the Interstate 80 tunnel across Treasure Island — leaving at least 18 people hurt, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At least four ambulances rushed onto the Bay Bridge...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, assaults driver before hitting 10 vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - San Francisco Police said a suspect carjacked a Muni bus in San Francisco early Saturday morning. Police say the bus was traveling on Cortland and Mission Streets, when the suspect assaulted the driver and then drove the bus away. There were no passengers on board and...
Jewelry burglary suspect caught in the act: Brentwood Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in the East Bay found a jewelry burglary in progress last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department. Officers were called to a residence on the 4600 block of Balfour Road, according to a Facebook post, for a report of a burglary in progress. “The reporting party, who was […]
18 treated after Thanksgiving Bay Bridge crash in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area air district offers buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. : Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk.
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident. The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released.
SFGate
Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
