Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle Dock Pond brings families and friends together, as well as community members who normally would never know each other. I have met many community...
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Portsmouth, NH’s Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest Returns For 2022
The Neighborhood Holiday Lights Contest will return to Portsmouth for the 2022 holiday season. Back for a third Christmas, the contest organized by the Citywide Neighborhood Committee first started during Halloween in 2020 and has proven to be a popular new holiday tradition. Registration for displays is open now through...
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Stunning & Private Western Maine Mountain Home Shines With Views of Sunday River
Western Maine is a wonderland for those seeking adventure. There's world-class hiking, skiing, golfing, snow shoeing, cross country skiing, fishing, and boating. If you can do it outdoors, you can do it in Western Maine. And the best part? It's absolutely beautiful, and so are the majority of homes in...
WMTW
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
WMTW
Water leak in Lewiston repaired
LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston Came to Maine to Film an Oscar-Nominated Movie
Whether it’s Maines's historic buildings and quaint seaside towns, its mountainous ranges and peek views, or miles of forestland, our state provides beautiful scenery for a photogenic backdrop. Our four seasons also provide stunning options for the backdrop of a movie set in any month. For this very reason,...
wabi.tv
Witness, woman in New Sharon crash urge others to be careful driving on icy roads
NEW SHARON, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being in a car and watching a tractor trailer jackknife while sliding towards you. That happened to several people in New Sharon on Friday. TV5 spoke to two people involved who shared video of the crash with us which might be difficult for some to watch.
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
Friends, Family Mourn NH’s ‘Shining Light’ Drew Ceppetelli
Friends and teammates of Barrington resident Drew Ceppetelli continue to mourn her death in a car crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thanksgiving morning. Ceppetelli was one of six people, including driver Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, ejected from a Porsche Macan, when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. The condition of the other occupants is unknown.
lcnme.com
Best Little Hair House Moves to Larger Space in Waldoboro
Mother-daughter pair Laurie and Charlotte Martin has spent over a decade working together at The Best Little Hair House. In this past year, they have made the business and the space their own. The duo purchased the business as partners in December 2021 and moved it to a new location...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash
According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
Police: Tractor-trailer driver found dead after I-95 crash in Wells
WELLS, Maine — The operator of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash early Monday afternoon along I-95 in Wells. At approximately 1:31 p.m., Maine State Police were notified of a crash at mile marker 23 southbound in Wells, according to a Twitter post by the Maine State Police.
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed
Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Patrick Dempsey Spotted in His Native Maine
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
