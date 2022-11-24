ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
New transitional housing plan for asylum-seekers arriving in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments, as association that coordinates actions by Portland and two dozen other municipalities in Southern Maine, envisions building 200 modest homes to temporarily house asylum-seeking families. GPCOG is eyeing an undeveloped 20-acre lot for sale in Portland's Riverton neighborhood for Safe...
PORTLAND, ME
Water leak in Lewiston repaired

LEWISTON, Maine — UPDATE: As of 8:45 p.m., Public Works officials say the water service has been restored and the leak fixed. Lewiston Public Works officials say the repairs on a water leak on Lisbon Street have now been completed, having begun around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The leak...
LEWISTON, ME
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
AUGUSTA, ME
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should

Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
MAINE STATE
Friends, Family Mourn NH’s ‘Shining Light’ Drew Ceppetelli

Friends and teammates of Barrington resident Drew Ceppetelli continue to mourn her death in a car crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thanksgiving morning. Ceppetelli was one of six people, including driver Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, ejected from a Porsche Macan, when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. The condition of the other occupants is unknown.
BARRINGTON, NH
lcnme.com

Best Little Hair House Moves to Larger Space in Waldoboro

Mother-daughter pair Laurie and Charlotte Martin has spent over a decade working together at The Best Little Hair House. In this past year, they have made the business and the space their own. The duo purchased the business as partners in December 2021 and moved it to a new location...
WALDOBORO, ME
A 19 Year Old Maine Man Dead Following Sunday Crash

According to News Center Maine, a 19 year old man is dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Naples area. The article explains that 19 year old Ethan Gardner, of Otisfield, reportedly rear-ended a vehicle in the area of Route 302 and Route 35 in Naples. He, and his...
NAPLES, ME
I Ordered This Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza in Cornish, Maine and My Life Changed

Okay. Saying my life changed over a pizza might be a little extreme, but when a Maine restaurant decided to combine two of my favorite foods into one, I couldn't say no. For a long time, I've wanted to check out Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish, Maine. They're a big fan of ours and a big supporter of Cans For a Cure each year and everything I've heard about them is that the food is amazing.
CORNISH, ME
Dover, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

 https://shark1053.com

