Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss prediction: Fade the struggling Rebels

The visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s college football pick tonight:

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Rebels have lost three of four games since concluding the cupcake portion of their schedule, surrendering 12 passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

Betting on College Football?

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers — seventh in the nation in passing yards and sixth in passing touchdowns — can have himself a day. Hope to see Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin there.