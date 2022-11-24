ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss prediction: Fade the struggling Rebels

By Howie Kussoy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The visiting Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. Here’s Pigskin Profit’s college football pick tonight:

Mississippi State (+2.5) over MISSISSIPPI ( BetMGM )

The Rebels have lost three of four games since concluding the cupcake portion of their schedule, surrendering 12 passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers — seventh in the nation in passing yards and sixth in passing touchdowns — can have himself a day. Hope to see Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin there.

