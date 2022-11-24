Read full article on original website
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
Kosciusko Chamber To Host ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Giveaway
WARSAW — Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. $100...
December First Friday: Downtown Christmas Celebration
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw is excited to host a Downtown Christmas Celebration during First Friday, Dec. 2, with Kensington Digital Media. Attendees will be able to visit Santa at the Optimist Santa House and enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, live Christmas music on the Grote Automotive stage, “Christmas with a Cop,” the annual Twinkle Light Parade, Kensington Digital Media’s Ornament Smash kickoff bash, and the lighting of the downtown Christmas lights.
Joseph L. Dyrcz
Joseph L. Dyrcz, 63, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 28, 1959. Joseph and his former wife, Carol were married in 1987. He is survived by his son Martin Dyrcz, Tyner; and sister Barbara (Craig) Flowers. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
William Russell Harris
William R. Harris, 82, Syracuse, formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Syracuse.
Jessop Ready To Take On Role As North Webster Clerk-Treasurer
NORTH WEBSTER — After nearly two decades, the town of North Webster will soon have a different clerk-treasurer managing its finances. Earlier this year, longtime public servant Betsy Luce announced her intentions to step down from the office she’s held for 19 years and that the local Democrat party had begun its search for her replacement. It didn’t take long before it was announced Leigh Anne Jessop would be assuming that leadership role for the town.
Edward D. Ketcham
Edward D. Ketcham, 83, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. He was born on July 3, 1939. Edward D. Ketcham married Dorothy Grzyb on Feb. 28, 1959. Edward is survived by his children Sherry Moricz, Edward Ketcham, Randy Ketcham and William Ketcham; eight siblings; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Kelsa Mae Carr
Kelsa Mae Carr, 84, Rochester, died at 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home. She was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Floyd County, Kentucky to Whitten and Lucinda (Ratliff) Reffett, Sr. On Oct. 5, 1958, she married Phillip Carr, who survives. She is survived by her husband,...
Carolyn D. Dimmitt
Carolyn D. Dimmitt, 82, died from congestive heart failure with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home in Plymouth. Lifetime Marshall County resident, Carolyn was born in Plymouth, on Sept. 30, 1940, to Glenn Eugene and Helen Elizabeth (Pippenger) Long. That same...
Allen J. Bontrager
Allen J. Bontrager, 51, of Tippecanoe, died at 3:54 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his residence after an illness. He was born Dec. 11, 1970, in LaGrange, to Alton E. and Arlene Esther (Miller) Bontrager. Bontrager grew up in Middlebury and moved to Tippecanoe after his marriage to Brenda...
Jennifer Phlegar
Jennifer Phlegar, 64, North Webster, died Nov. 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 14, 1958. Jennifer is survived by her three sons, Chris (Bobbi) Leitch, Cromwell, Josh Winebrenner, Syracuse and Thomas (Michelle) Denton, Raliegh, N.C.; one daughter, Autum Ilkanic, Illinois; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; father, Gale Black, Cromwell; one sister, Janna Nuckolls, Eatonton, Ga.; and two brothers, Jimmy Phlegar Jr., Rome City and Mike Black, West Lafayette.
Ellen Ruth Smith — UPDATED
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly (Fox) Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
Brian Wordinger
Brian Wordinger, 52, Mishawaka, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Aug. 22, 1970. He is survived by his father, Gary Wordinger, North Manchester; and a daughter, Sophie Wordinger, Wisconsin. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Susan Ogan
Susan (Vrooman) Ogan, 80, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Noble Kendallville. She married Jon Ogan on Nov. 20, 1965; he survives in Wabash. Susan is survived by one son, Shawn Ogan, Wabash; one daughter, Misty Marz, Wabash; five grandchildren; and...
Jean Ellon Sturgill
Jean Ellon Sturgill, of Warsaw, and affectionately known by her family and friends as “Mean Jean,” passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation in South Bend, at the age of 75. She was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Vicco,...
John P. Connor
John P. Connor, 73, Kewanna, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born June 27, 1949. On Sept. 30, 1984, John married LuAn Powlen, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, JR (Kelsey) Connor, Indianapolis and Brian (Carolyn) Connor, Alpharetta, Ga.; four grandchildren;...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, East CR 350N, east of North Airport Road, Warsaw. Driver: Jo A. Eccles, 40, South Main Street, North Webster. Eccles was traveling west on CR 350N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Mark Andrew Hamilton
Mark Andrew Hamilton, 57, Columbia City, formerly of Warsaw, died surrounded by his family at 12:27 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He fought for as long as he could, but he lost his battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 31, 1964, in Mount Clemens, Mich., to Walter A. Hamilton...
Stephen Allen Anderson
Stephen Allen Anderson, 82, rural Urbana, died at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home in Urbana. He was born July 11, 1940. He married Nancy J. Haupert on Sept. 10, 1963; she survives in Urbana. He is also survived by two daughters, Tracy (Eric) Bostwick, Urbana and...
Virginia ‘Lee’ Hewitt
Virginia “Lee” (Creighton) Hewitt, 87, Bremen, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Bourbon. Lee was born Oct. 15, 1935. Lee married William D Hewitt; he preceded her in death. Lee is survived by her daughter Kurta Miller-Addington, Bremen; son Ken Hewitt, New York; stepdaughter Cathy Packard, South Bend;...
