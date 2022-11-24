Read full article on original website
WEAR
Big 4th quarter comeback propels UWF to playoff win at Delta State
CLEVELAND, Mississippi - The University of West Florida used a 28-point fourth quarter to defeat Delta State in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday. The big final frame propelled the Argos to a 38-27 win at Horace McCool Stadium over the only team to beat them so far this season.
WEAR
Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
5 Up-and-Coming Retirement Locations on the Beach
Leaving it all behind and moving to the beach in retirement might sound like a dream come true. However, taking a permanent vacation to a place that boasts perpetually sunny weather accompanied by...
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Destin Log
At age 28, new Destin Mayor Bobby Wagner ready to reinvigorate the community
He may be young, but with youth comes energy. And Destin's new 28-year-old Mayor Bobby Wagner says he is ready to put his energy into reinvigorating the community. Wagner, Destin's youngest mayor, beat out fellow councilman Rodney Braden for the office. Wagner centered his campaign around the words, "revive, reclaim...
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds are back, opening of "The Roost" is set Dec. 5 at Destin Community Center
On behalf of all the Destin Snowbirds, thank you for welcoming us back to your beautiful piece of paradise. We will officially begin our season on Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., with the annual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Destin Community Center (The Roost) located on Stahlman Avenue. Destin’s newly elected mayor Bobby Wagner will be there to welcome us along with members of the Destin City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and snowbird president Ruth Beckett. Registration will take place immediately following the ceremony until 3 p.m. Fees this year remain at $12 per person.
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
fosterfollynews.net
Bonifay, Florida Police Department Arrest Buford Glen Goddin, 35 from Chipley on Numerous Felony Charges on November 23, 2022
The Bonifay Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a motorcycle this afternoon with no license plate. A BOLO had been received from Washington County concerning the motorcycle that had fled from the Chipley Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle refused to stop for law enforcement. A...
WEAR
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Flomaton man killed in single-car wreck in Santa Rosa County
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not […]
Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
