On behalf of all the Destin Snowbirds, thank you for welcoming us back to your beautiful piece of paradise. We will officially begin our season on Monday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., with the annual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Destin Community Center (The Roost) located on Stahlman Avenue. Destin’s newly elected mayor Bobby Wagner will be there to welcome us along with members of the Destin City Council, the Chamber of Commerce, and snowbird president Ruth Beckett. Registration will take place immediately following the ceremony until 3 p.m. Fees this year remain at $12 per person.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO