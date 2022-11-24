Von Miller leaves Bills game with knee injury scare

Bills linebacker Von Miller was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Lions and declared out for the remainder of the day.

Miller, who has eight sacks with the Bills this season, walked to the sideline under his own power but left the field on a cart after spending time in the medical tent. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Miller was diagnosed with a knee sprain, but will undergo an MRI exam for confirmation on Friday.

Though any injury is far from ideal, avoiding something more serious would be a win for the Bills, who entered the day at 7-3 and in the AFC East lead.

The 33-year-old Miller missed the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, but bounced back strong last season with 9.5 sacks for the Super Bowl champion Rams. He looked well on his way to beating that mark this season prior to getting hurt.

Von Miller gets carted off after suffering an injury for the Bills on Nov. 24, 2022. AP

The Bills had just three defensive ends for the second half against Detroit with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa both out with ankle injuries.