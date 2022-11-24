ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Von Miller leaves Bills game with knee injury scare

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Bills linebacker Von Miller was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during Thursday’s game against the Lions and declared out for the remainder of the day.

Miller, who has eight sacks with the Bills this season, walked to the sideline under his own power but left the field on a cart after spending time in the medical tent. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , Miller was diagnosed with a knee sprain, but will undergo an MRI exam for confirmation on Friday.

Though any injury is far from ideal, avoiding something more serious would be a win for the Bills, who entered the day at 7-3 and in the AFC East lead.

The 33-year-old Miller missed the 2020 season due to an ankle injury, but bounced back strong last season with 9.5 sacks for the Super Bowl champion Rams. He looked well on his way to beating that mark this season prior to getting hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZjpe_0jMijxYq00
Von Miller gets carted off after suffering an injury for the Bills on Nov. 24, 2022.
AP

The Bills had just three defensive ends for the second half against Detroit with Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa both out with ankle injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Lamar Jackson hits back at Ravens critic in vulgar tweet after stunning loss

Lamar Jackson fired back at a Ravens critic Sunday following the team’s stunning loss to the Jaguars in a vulgar tweet that has since been deleted. A short time after the Ravens suffered their fourth loss of the season, Jackson — who went 16-for-32 for 254 yards and one touchdown in the 28-27 loss — responded to a fan who critiqued his performance and pursuit of a lucrative contract extension. “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8… games like this should not come to @jtuck9 [Ravens kicker Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Kyler Murray sums up sad Cardinals season perfectly: ‘We were kind of f–ked’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target. “No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,”...
New York Post

There’s likely only one way Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield chaos will end

So, to review: In the same week as Zach Wilson, the Jets’ No. 2-overall pick in the 2021 draft, was benched, Sam Darnold, the No. 3-overall pick by the Jets in 2018 and the quarterback they gave up on to draft Wilson, has been named the Panthers’ starter Sunday against the Broncos, taking the job held by Baker Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1-overall pick by the Browns. Got all that? “It’s a crazy business,’’ Darnold told reporters this past week. It’s been a crazy year in Carolina, where the Panthers are 3-8, fired head coach Matt Rhule, to whom they paid a lot of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Tom Brady, Buccaneers upset by Browns after curious timeout decision

The NFC South still does not have a team above .500. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to move to 6-5 Sunday and give the NFC South a team with a winning record. However, the Cleveland Browns had other plans. The Browns beat the Bucs 23-17 in overtime, dropping the Bucs to 5-6, yet they still top the NFC South after the Falcons’ loss to the Commanders. The loss also marks a defeat for Brady against former understudy Jacoby Brissett, who could be losing his starting job with Deshaun Watson’s suspension ending Monday. Cleveland opened up the...
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS: $1,000 Bonus for ‘MNF’ Steelers vs. Colts

The BetMGM promo code NPBONUS lets new users claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet. Click on the button below for more information to claim your bonus for today’s NFL Thanksgiving slate. Get the BetMGM Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The BetMGM promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet when signing up and using code NPBONUS. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets. All you need to do is follow our link to add the BetMGM promo code to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Giants’ Azeez Ojulari could be set to return for Commanders game

Azeez Ojulari has been something of a forgotten man in the Giants’ 7-4 start, as he has been limited to two games by a series of leg injuries. But if the outside linebacker who led last year’s team with eight sacks as a rookie can stay healthy, it should greatly improve the Giants’ chances of making the playoffs.  Ojulari was among three players, including left guard Ben Bredeson and safety Tony Jefferson, who were designated to return from injured reserve Monday, making it possible he could play against Washington on Sunday. For now, the Giants’ 2021 second-round pick is cleared to...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win

Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
New York Post

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game

Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
SANTA CLARA, CA
New York Post

How Jets’ Mike White hopes to avoid repeat of last year’s flameout

Sunday’s performance by Jets quarterback Mike White felt familiar.  It was just over a year ago when White came in for an injured Zach Wilson and lit the Bengals up for 405 yards in a shocking Jets win. Sunday’s win over the Bears was not an upset like that one, but White, now replacing an ineffective Wilson, again played an outstanding game and led the Jets to a 31-10 victory.  Last year, White’s star turn was brief. After becoming a folk hero against the Bengals, he started off strong on a Thursday night against the Colts but an elbow injury forced him...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Giants need to seize this playoff opportunity

Let’s imagine that you, a passionate Giants fan, were wrapping up the Labor Day weekend in September when a normally reasonable friend predicted that your team would just miss the playoffs with a 9-8 record. How would you have responded? By spitting out your beer? By mocking the friend’s knowledge of the NFL? By suggesting the friend submit to a drug test on the spot? After all, the 2022 Giants were supposed to be dreadful. They had a general manager who had never been a general manager before, and a head coach who had never been a head coach before, and both...
WASHINGTON, CA
New York Post

NFL Week 13 early predictions, picks: Chiefs have revenge on their mind

As if the first two-thirds of this NFL season hasn’t provided enough drama, Week 13 is sure to deliver one of the more memorable and noteworthy weeks of the season. Deshaun Watson is back for the Browns after an 11-game suspension and faces off against his former team in the Texans. Two-time reigning MVP winner Aaron Rodgers headlines a list of star passers with questionable tags ahead of this week. At the same time, current award favorite Patrick Mahomes prepares for a vengeance spot against last year’s AFC champion Bengals. Here’s a look at the Week 13 odds at BetMGM and the...
New York Post

Richard Sherman is all-in on Jets’ Mike White: ‘Franchise quarterback’

Richard Sherman has never been afraid to speak his mind, and just added a bold proclamation to his resume about the Jets’ new quarterback. On ‘The Richard Sherman Podcast,’ the former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl champion explained that he has seen enough from Mike White to declare him a franchise quarterback. “If we just took everything away and swapped the stories of Zach Wilson and Mike White, that it was just Mike White drafted No. 2 and he was playing this well and his teammates were saying this about him, you’d be like ‘hey, they made the right pick. They’ve...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell reveals brother Sean died

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell shared in a statement that his oldest brother, Sean, died prior to the team’s win over Indiana on Saturday. “My family and I would like to express our gratitude and support we have received over the past few days,” O’Connell said in a statement shared by Purdue Football on Twitter. “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of my oldest brother, Sean. “Sean was not only one of Purdue football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
New York Post

Desmond Howard’s idea to cure Ohio State’s Michigan issue: Urban Meyer

Even before Michigan’s 45-23 victory in Columbus against Ohio State on Saturday, one Wolverines alum suggested the Buckeyes may look to bring back a familiar sideline savant. On ESPN’s “College Game Day,” former Heisman winner and Michigan wideout Desmond Howard asserted that if Ohio State fell to the Wolverines for a second straight year fans would start to “go against” the program, going so far as to suggest the Buckeyes may look to rekindle their relationship with former head coach Urban Meyer. “When you put so much effort, so much attention, (there’s) so much at stake in this game, and you come...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy