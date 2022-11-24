Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs twice tonight as Janine Butcher is caught out
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders is airing twice today (November 28) as Janine Butcher's lies start to catch up with her. Monday's episodes, which are already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, will...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives fraud warning in tragic baby plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman receives a concerning warning tonight (November 28) as she...
digitalspy.com
Has Coronation Street ever been this bad? :(
I really have a soft spot for Corrie, but I don't think I can stand it anymore, just wondering if anyone has known it to be worse than it currently is?. I watched the last of this week's episodes earlier, and literally every part of the show at the moment is utter shit.
Jessie James Decker responds to trolls criticising her children’s abs
Jessie James Decker shared her candid response to some online trolls who criticised her children’s abs.The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of her children on a beach in Mexico. Decker is a mother of three and shares eight-year-old daughter, Vivianne, and two sons, Eric, seven, and Forrest, four, with her husband, Eric Decker.As Decker’s children could be seen wearing swimsuits that showed off their abs, many trolls went to the comments of the post to criticise them and their bodies.“I find this so strange,” one wrote, while another Instagram user said: “That...
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid confronted by Gail Rodwell over secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street villain Stephen Reid has a new problem on his hands next week as his sister Gail Rodwell starts asking some awkward questions. Stephen is currently hiding several secrets, as he maintains the façade of being a successful businessman and also continues covering up the...
digitalspy.com
Strictly star Ellie Taylor pays tribute to Johannes Radebe after 'wild ride' on show
Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor has shared a lovely message for her professional partner following last night's (November 27) elimination. The comedian was paired with pro dancer Johannes Radebe and was eliminated following a dance-off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola. Taking to Instagram after her exit, Taylor shared...
digitalspy.com
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 18
Emile Ford and the Checkmates - What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? (1959) The Seekers - The Carnival Is Over (1965) McGuinness Flint - When I'm Dead and Gone (1970) 7%. 1 vote. The Bee Gees - How Deep Is Your Love (1977) 14%. 2...
digitalspy.com
Has Wednesday's season two villain already been revealed?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's debut season certainly kept viewers on their toes with plenty of twists and turns in this perilous coming-of-age story. Though season two has yet to be announced the story unfolds in such a way that suggests one is imminent. In fact it's very likely we've already seen its antagonist.
digitalspy.com
ITV are Self Promotion clips classed as Adverts
Been watching emmerdale, and there hasnt been a proper advert throught the show, just plenty of Self Promotion, GMB Clip, Georgia and Tommy and Fing Su and Davide, having there promotion clips on every ad break, plus the video, where the young girl is suffering from mental health. It's exactly...
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead's final episode almost ended very differently
The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers follow. The Walking Dead has aired its last-ever earlier this month, gifting the most loyal fans a glimpse of two of the show's returning main characters. The finale ('Rest in Peace') saw the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), setting...
digitalspy.com
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
digitalspy.com
2022 Christmas Film Challenge 🎄🎅☃️
With the official start of Advent it's the beginning of another Christmas film challenge!. A lonely boy is befriended by an elf seeking to revive the festive spirit that powers the city of Northpole while his journalist mother investigates suspected corruption in their new home town. Dull Hallmark Christmas TV movie has disappointingly little fantasy element despite cameos by husband and wife Robert Wagner and Jill St. John as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
digitalspy.com
The timeless child confusion
I remember there was a fob watch the doctor stored in the tardis with if I’m not mistaken, old memories stored from before being the doctor in Gallifrey that clears up the timeless child storyline. I thought it’d be explained in the finale but it kind of just got forgotten about.
digitalspy.com
NOT Emmerdaily 28/11/22: Too Many ...?
I'm not interested in the Dingles. As the World Cup drags on it's another Monday without a dose of Dales drama ..... The end of the 11th month is almost here and C*******s is not that far away!. Read on if you’re thinking about submitting a team for next month’s...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 28/11/22: Awash With Excitement (9:15pm start)
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Ed quotes £20,000 to fix the dry rot and Nick tells Leanne that...
digitalspy.com
Kings & Queens of the Jungle/Castle
Apart from Carol Thatcher and Foggy they were all quite vanilla. Vote to win or vote to evict and the characters leave earlier on the whole. Biggins too but I can’t bear to even think of him.
digitalspy.com
Wokenation Street
Christ has this soap ever been so woke?. An episode the other day involved a gang of far right, racist thugs hurling abuse and beating the shit out of a migrant worker, making monkey noises as the episode drew to a close. I guess it's at least highlighting these issues in society which is the whole point but the broader point being, it's long felt like the Corrie we grew up with.
digitalspy.com
How are the on-screen DOGs controlled?
I've been wondering how the on-screen DOGs are controlled, because since Channel 4 HD has been on Virgin channel 104, the HD DOG doesn't appear during say the first half of Hollyoaks at 6:30pm but appears for the second half. Are DOGs put on screen manually or set to appear...
digitalspy.com
Which soap are you most looking forward to over Christmas & New Year?
EastEnders is a million miles away from being perfect but it’s very stable at the moment. Even though I’m not crazy about the Janine/Mick/Linda story, it’s 3 popular, strong characters played by reliable A-list actors taking centre stage so it will be exciting. Plus with Janine/Mick leaving, this Christmas, EE are forced to have consequences and aftermath.
Comments / 0