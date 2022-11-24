ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Australia vs. West Indies live stream: How to watch the cricket online in Australia

Australia's home summer of cricket continues with a two-match Test series against West Indies. Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia will host the first Test, which is set to take place on Wednesday. Here is how you can stream all the action. How to stream Australia vs. West Indies Test...
Sporting News

South Korea vs. Ghana final score, result: Mohammed Kudus double gives Black Stars victory in World Cup thriller

Ghana revived their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for only the second time with a thrilling Group H victory after a second-half fightback from South Korea. The 2010 quarterfinalists impressed in an opening 3-2 defeat against Portugal and went in front in the 24th minute when defender Mohammed Salisu swept home Jordan Ayew's curling free-kick.
Sporting News

Has the USMNT ever reached a World Cup Round of 16? History of Americans in knockout stage

When the U.S. Men's National Team takes the pitch against Iran on Tuesday, it will have a chance to clinch a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. That would be an impressive achievement for Gregg Berhalter's squad, which is among the least experienced in the field. It would also continue a pattern of the United States making it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Sporting News

What time is Portugal vs Uruguay today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

Cristiano Ronaldo can help Portugal take a giant step towards the World Cup knockout stages with a positive result in their Group H match against Uruguay. The striker — who left Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances on the eve of the tournament in Qatar — found the net in Portugal's opening 3-2 win over Ghana. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were also on target in that entertaining opening to their campaign.
Sporting News

Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
Sporting News

What channel is Spain vs Germany on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group E game on TV from Qatar

One of the biggest clashes of the World Cup group stages takes place on November 27, as Spain take on Germany in Group E action. Germany have no margin for error after their shock loss to Japan in the opening round of fixtures, and this game is almost a must-win if the 2014 champions are to avoid the embarrassment of going out in the group stages for the second tournament in a row.

