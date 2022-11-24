Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Highway 6 reopens after massive crash involving as many as 100 cars
A crash in icy conditions and involving approximately 100 drivers closed 6th Avenue during Friday morning's rush hour. Police said there were no major injuries in the crash, although one person had to be extricated from a vehicle. It happened at about 5:40 a.m. between Kalamath Street & Federal Boulevard and the roadway reopened much later in the morning.Numerous tow trucks took damaged or inoperable vehicles to a parking lot (Lot C) outside Empower Field at Mile High. A police spokesperson told CBS News Colorado there were between about 100 vehicles involved and that the road conditions made it impossible...
AOL Corp
Deadly crash closes lanes of I-80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville, CHP says
A fatal crash closed lanes of traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. on eastbound I-80 near Riverside Avenue, according to the CHP’s online activity log. The CHP activity log...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Thursday, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. along the westbound lanes just past the Gilman Street onramp. It appeared the motorcycle rider had been hit by at least one vehicle and possibly a second one, the CHP said. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity was withheld until family notification.The CHP issued a Sig-Alert at 1:51 p.m. with the left three lanes closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened as of 3:30 p.m. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the CHP's Oakland bureau at 510-957-8247.
Big rig crash on Highway 4 near Martinez kills driver
MARTINEZ -- The driver of a big rig was killed Monday morning on westbound state Highway 4 in unincorporated Contra Costa County west of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were alerted at 5:24 a.m. to the crash east of McEwen Road. The big rig was going west on the highway when it left the road and went up an embankment on the right side, CHP officials said. It came down, traveled across the highway and hit the center median, according to the CHP. CHP officers and other first responders arrived, and the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the CHP. Officers are investigating the crash. Anyone who saw it or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Victims killed in horrific wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg identified
PITTSBURG -- Authorities have identified the five people -- including three children age nine and under -- who were killed early Thursday morning in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4. Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned...
22 people displaced when Tesla, Prius crash into San Francisco home
Three people were seriously injured and transported to a trauma center after two cars crashed into a home in San Francisco on Thursday night, officials said.
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
Biker killed in fiery crash on Angeles Forest Highway
A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after crashing with a vehicle near Angelus Forest Highway in Tujunga. The crash took place near Clearcreek Truck Trail just after 9 a.m. according to the California Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist got into a crash with a car and shortly after the bike burst into flames. A Sigalert was issued at 9:55 a.m. closing the northbound and southbound lanes of Angeles Forest Highway for an unknown duration. It's unclear what exactly caused the crash. The identity of the motorcycle driver has not been announced.
'This whole stretch of road is bad:' Woman killed in crash on Route 22
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A crash between a semi-truck and an SUV claimed the life of a woman this morning at an intersection on Route 22 that's become notorious for violent and deadly collisions. According to first responders, this morning's tragedy wasn't the first one at this intersection and they're sure it will not be the last. It was about 10:30 a.m. when first responders said a woman driving an SUV tried to cross Route 22 in Salem Township and never made it to the other side. "She pulled out in front of a truck, obviously, she was t-boned," explained Steven Rosatti assistant...
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway
A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight.
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
Authorities investigate deadly crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County
WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson -- an area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.Caltrans said vehicles were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the collision.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
1 Person Killed and 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Humboldt County (Humboldt County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported in. Officials confirmed that one person died and another was injured due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US-101 near mile post marker 32.30.
1 person dead after vehicle flips over into ditch in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One person has died in Solano County between Vacaville and Dixon after the vehicle they were in flipped over into a ditch.At around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received the report of a vehicle that had left the road and flipped over into a ditch in a rural area near Clark and Hawkins roads, the CHP says. One person in the vehicle was pronounced dead. Clark Road to Pitt School Road was closed in both directions due to law enforcement activity. Only one vehicle was involved in the incident.No further information has been released.
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman.A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m.KCBS Radio reported the pedestrian died at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Traffic in the area was slowed following the collision.
actiontourguide.com
Is it Better to Drive North or South on the Pacific Coast Highway?
As a general rule, it’s better to start your Pacific Coast Highway road trip in the north and head south so your car is always in the lane closest to the ocean. That way, there’s nothing blocking your view of the cliffs during your drive down and you can really enjoy the sights. However, some people feel a little nervous driving right next to a cliffside all the way down the coast. If that’s the case, starting in the south and driving north will make sure you’re safely away from the edge of the cliff during your trip, which is ideal for more anxious drivers.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1