Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Box Elder unemployment rate creeps higher, remains low
Inflation may be taking a heavy toll on consumers locally and nationwide, but the latest employment numbers show continued economic strength in Box Elder County and across Utah. After dipping to a historic low under 2% late last year and staying there into 2022, the unemployment rate for Box Elder...
Herald-Journal
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint...
Herald-Journal
Election 2022 Arizona
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election. Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have refused to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count. The decision Monday was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in southeastern Arizona comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to canvass the election, which she said is an obligation under Arizona law.
Comments / 0