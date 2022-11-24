Kansas Jayhawks vs Wisconsin Badgers: Player Ratings to the Theme of Turkeys

Kansas escapes an ugly game against a pesky Wisconsin team

It’s Thanksgiving. What did you expect? Here’s how we rate the players.

5 Stars: Out of this world performance. This is a hard to achieve rating and is only reserved for the most impressive or impressionable performances.

4.5 Stars: Very strong performance, packed the stat sheet, provided undeniable intangibles.

4 Stars: A strong performance that falls just short of the standards above.

3.5 Stars: Above average performance, perhaps stands out in one category or one aspect of the game.

3 Stars: Average performance. Also could be a very strong game in one aspect but a very poor game in another such as 15 points but seven turnovers. Could also be that the player played, did their job, but didn't do much spectacularly.

2 Stars: Below average performance, or we simply have higher expectations for the player on this particular night.

1 Star: Rare, but if a player has a stinker in all aspects.

Memorial No Star: Named after a former KU walk-on or obscure player and is awarded to the player(s) who didn't have enough playing time to contribute or whose performance isn't worthy of a rating for another reason.

5 Stars: Thanksgiving Turkey

If we’re being honest, Turkey is rarely a five star meat. But on the fourth Thursday in November? You’d better believe it. Oh, and dark meat is far superior than white meat and if you disagree, well, it’s a holiday so I’ll just say “you do you.”

No one was a five star in this near disaster for Kansas.

4.5 Stars: Istanbul, Turkey

East meets west in this, the only city that occupies two continents. And if you go there. You have to visits the Hagia Sofia, one of the world’s most amazing indoor spaces.

Jalen Wilson continues to be the key for KU. He willed Kansas near the end when Wisconsin cut into the lead again, scoring many of his 29 in that stretch. Finished with 14 boards as well.

4 Stars: Bowling a Turkey

Three strikes in a row. It’s hard to achieve, but when you do it, you feel like royalty. Plus, an animated turkey usually appears on the screen so the entire bowling alley can see how amazing you are.

Kevin McCullar started off the game shooting like he'd never seen a basketball, but man, did he make a basket when it counted, the game tying three to send this one to OT. The Texas Tech transfer finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

3.5 Stars: Calling someone a turkey

I feel like this is a very underrated insult. “Only a turkey would choose white meat over dark.” You see what I did there?

Kansas stunk when Dajuan Harris sat with foul trouble. Despite his strange turnover that nearly cost KU the game, it's easy to see how important he is.

That ridiculous basket to win the game when he never even came out of the air showed an amazing awareness of time from Bobby Pettiford . It was his only shot attempt of the game and he gets moved up the ratings because of his heroics.

3 Stars: Jive Turkey

This used to be an insult, but now most people just associate it with The Jeffersons which is one of the best TV shows of the 1970s. So wishy-washy that it’s the perfect three star.

Zach Clemence didn't make the best decisions by chucking so many threes (he was 0-5) but his timing was right on the last miss. Shoot that any later and there's just no time left for anything else to happen.

Gradey Dick nailed three triples in the first half and was well on his way to having a nice game and then he scored zero in the second and sat on the bench for long stretches.

KJ Adams couldn't cope with the Wisconsin size, but did manage eight points including his first two free throws of the season.

2 Stars: Going cold turkey

This just has to be one of the hardest things in the world and I feel for people who are addicted to something or are trying to quit. Be strong.

It wasn't Joseph Yesufu 's day.

1 Star: Turkey Bacon

Why even bother.

No one reached Turkey bacon status.

Chris Teahan Memorial No Star:

MJ Rice .

