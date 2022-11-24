ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs fans are going to hate this White Sox rumor

Oof. Not how I wanted to start my Monday morning when scrolling through anything I may have missed regarding Chicago Cubs rumors. What's worse? Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals, or Willson Contreras to the Chicago White Sox? In the tweet below, Bill Ripken explains why he thinks Contreras is a perfect fit for the south siders. Unfortunately, he's not really wrong. Contreras would be a good fit in theory. Honestly, it makes sense why it could or couldn't happen, and here's why.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kevin Kiermaier's asking price is a tough sell

The Chicago Cubs' projected 2023 starting centerfielder is likely not on the current roster as team president Jed Hoyer has stated that the team will add an external option to the outfield in 2023 and that player will see a bulk of the playing time in centerfield. Los Angeles Dodgers free agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger has seemingly emerged as the Cubs preferred candidate for centerfield in 2023 but there have been several teams linked to the 2019 National League MVP. If the Cubs are unable to land Bellinger, one name that the team may pivot to is Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three players that could be traded

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.
Could Cleveland carry an actual Major League Soccer team?

Cleveland is getting a Major League Soccer Pro Squad but can the team carry more?. As of right now, the local sports scene has five major to mid-major sports teams. The Cavaliers and Charge of the NBA and NBA G-Leauge, the Browns of the NFL, the Guardians of the MLB, and the Monsters of the AHL. These are the biggest sports squads in the city. Now, they’ll soon be joined by a sixth, a Major League Soccer squad coming in 2025.
