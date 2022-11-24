The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO