FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Trading Giancarlo Stanton actually might be impossible for the Yankees
Remember a few weeks ago when we wondered if the New York Yankees would consider trading Giancarlo Stanton this offseason in order to create more flexibility to keep Aaron Judge and add better pieces around him?. Well, it’s our fault for wondering, and then forgetting about one very important detail...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
Yankees bringing on Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly as broadcasters would be major letdown
How about some New York Yankees free agency rumors?! Not ones that relate to the roster or the dugout, though. Media free agency! More specifically, voids the YES Network is trying to fill or other spots it might be looking to upgrade ahead of 2023. The New York Post spoke...
MLB insider claims Yankees had ridiculous worry about Aaron Judge leaving
There were plenty of reasons for New York Yankees fans and employees to be concerned about Aaron Judge potentially leaving in free agency. For starters, they “lowballed” him in the offseason and then made the offer public two hours before the start of Opening Day. Bad look. Judge...
Chicago Cubs fans are going to hate this White Sox rumor
Oof. Not how I wanted to start my Monday morning when scrolling through anything I may have missed regarding Chicago Cubs rumors. What's worse? Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals, or Willson Contreras to the Chicago White Sox? In the tweet below, Bill Ripken explains why he thinks Contreras is a perfect fit for the south siders. Unfortunately, he's not really wrong. Contreras would be a good fit in theory. Honestly, it makes sense why it could or couldn't happen, and here's why.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kevin Kiermaier's asking price is a tough sell
The Chicago Cubs' projected 2023 starting centerfielder is likely not on the current roster as team president Jed Hoyer has stated that the team will add an external option to the outfield in 2023 and that player will see a bulk of the playing time in centerfield. Los Angeles Dodgers free agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger has seemingly emerged as the Cubs preferred candidate for centerfield in 2023 but there have been several teams linked to the 2019 National League MVP. If the Cubs are unable to land Bellinger, one name that the team may pivot to is Tampa Bay Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three players that could be traded
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be active this Major League Baseball offseason as the team has the goal of returning to contention in 2023 after missing the postseason in each of the past two seasons. The Cubs have money to spend this offseason and that is why the team has cast a wide net in the early parts of free agency. Over the past month, the Cubs have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops; a former National League MVP in outfielder Cody Bellinger; a former American League MVP in first baseman Jose Abreu: and, a standout Japanese starting pitcher in Kodai Senga.
Could Cleveland carry an actual Major League Soccer team?
Cleveland is getting a Major League Soccer Pro Squad but can the team carry more?. As of right now, the local sports scene has five major to mid-major sports teams. The Cavaliers and Charge of the NBA and NBA G-Leauge, the Browns of the NFL, the Guardians of the MLB, and the Monsters of the AHL. These are the biggest sports squads in the city. Now, they’ll soon be joined by a sixth, a Major League Soccer squad coming in 2025.
