Jarreau, LA

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Louisiana

By Trinity Velazquez
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G08jT_0jMij00a00

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian, of Jarreau. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.

Person walking bike now dead after hit-and-run on Hwy 190

McMillian went into a ditch and hit a private driveway. Troopers say he died as a result of the crash.

A routine toxicology sample was taken, but McMillian wore a DOT-approved helmet.

This is an open investigation.

Comments / 2

Crystal Roy
4d ago

Damn how fast was he going to be killed from that! I’ve seen many motorcycle wrecks that involved a ditch & no helmet but they all got up & walked away or weren’t seriously injured! Prayer to his family

Reply
2
 

