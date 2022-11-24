Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Louisiana

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man died after being ejected from his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of 53-year-old Edward McMillian, of Jarreau. The state police say McMillian was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on LA 78 when he went off the road.

McMillian went into a ditch and hit a private driveway. Troopers say he died as a result of the crash.

A routine toxicology sample was taken, but McMillian wore a DOT-approved helmet.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

This is an open investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.