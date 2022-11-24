Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO