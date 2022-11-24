ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Related
wlds.com

Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line

The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

AMBER Alert Marks 20 Years In Illinois

It’s been 20 years since the first AMBER Alert was issued in Illinois. The program is intended to quickly disseminate information about missing or abducted children. The program is named for nine-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996. The first such alert in Illinois was issued on November 26, 2002, from LaSalle County.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

First Night Springfield Slated To Return This Year

Springfield’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to return this year… after two years of COVID disruptions. The Springfield Area Arts Council says it has decided to proceed with an in-person First Night Springfield event on December 31st. The event, which features performances from local and regional artists, dancers, and musicians, was held in a virtual format in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year, First Night was abruptly canceled just days before New Year’s Eve because of a surge in COVID cases.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Veto Session Resumes Tuesday; SAFE-T Act Changes Up In The Air

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Product Holiday Market Coming to Downtown Y Block

Celebrate the holiday season with local food and goods, live music and a whole lot of holiday cheer from Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th! Explore local vendors, participate in special events, and enjoy a unique shopping experience. Located at downtown at the Y block at 4th and Jackson in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

‘Operation Disrupt’ gains traction at disrupting suicide attempts in Illinois

(The Center Square) – A suicide prevention program initially launched in February 2020 is generating interest from Illinois police departments. Operation Disrupt was launched by the Naperville Park District Police, Naperville Police Department, Will County Forest Preserve District, DuPage County Forest Preserve District and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. The primary aspect of the operation is to use data to help officers check common suicide attempt locations in parks.
NAPERVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I drive while high in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Local Unemployment Rate Down From A Year Ago

Springfield continues to see better unemployment numbers than it did at the same point last year. The October jobless rate locally was 3.9 percent, down from 4.3 percent in October of 2021. The Springfield metro area had 25-hundred more jobs compared to the previous year. The biggest areas of job...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Navigating Illinois’ home sale slowdown

(The Center Square) – High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments in Illinois up by 40% in the past few months. The residential real estate market is starting to feel the impact. “Prices have gotten so high. I expect them to start coming down,” Professor Daniel McMillen of...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy