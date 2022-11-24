Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
Can you get pulled over for driving too slow in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You can get a ticket for driving too fast in Illinois, but what about driving too slow? Illinois has a variety of speed limits on its roadways, and police can fine a person for exceeding the maximum speed limit. On interstate tollways the speed limit is 70 mph;On freeways and four-lane […]
WCIA
Rainfall Reports Across Central Illinois from Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches!. With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the soil.
wmay.com
AMBER Alert Marks 20 Years In Illinois
It’s been 20 years since the first AMBER Alert was issued in Illinois. The program is intended to quickly disseminate information about missing or abducted children. The program is named for nine-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996. The first such alert in Illinois was issued on November 26, 2002, from LaSalle County.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: 52,000 deer harvested; airlines plan route cancelations
Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20. That is compared to nearly 49,000 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. The top three counties for deer harvest were Randolph, Jackson and Adams counties. Illinois’...
wmay.com
First Night Springfield Slated To Return This Year
Springfield’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to return this year… after two years of COVID disruptions. The Springfield Area Arts Council says it has decided to proceed with an in-person First Night Springfield event on December 31st. The event, which features performances from local and regional artists, dancers, and musicians, was held in a virtual format in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year, First Night was abruptly canceled just days before New Year’s Eve because of a surge in COVID cases.
advantagenews.com
Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate
A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wmay.com
Veto Session Resumes Tuesday; SAFE-T Act Changes Up In The Air
Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.
wmay.com
Illinois Product Holiday Market Coming to Downtown Y Block
Celebrate the holiday season with local food and goods, live music and a whole lot of holiday cheer from Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th! Explore local vendors, participate in special events, and enjoy a unique shopping experience. Located at downtown at the Y block at 4th and Jackson in Springfield.
One Way To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In Illinois This Winter
If you want to prevent your car from being stolen, then avoid doing this during the winter in Illinois. My dad grew up in Chicago. Even back in those days, there was a lot of crime. He learned from an early age how to prevent his things from being stolen. He shared that helpful advice with me.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
wmay.com
‘Operation Disrupt’ gains traction at disrupting suicide attempts in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A suicide prevention program initially launched in February 2020 is generating interest from Illinois police departments. Operation Disrupt was launched by the Naperville Park District Police, Naperville Police Department, Will County Forest Preserve District, DuPage County Forest Preserve District and Linden Oaks Behavioral Health. The primary aspect of the operation is to use data to help officers check common suicide attempt locations in parks.
Can I drive while high in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensaries. Since a marijuana high affects people differently than an alcohol buzz, you may be wondering: is it legal to drive while high in Illinois? The answer is: no. Driving under the influence of […]
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
wmay.com
Local Unemployment Rate Down From A Year Ago
Springfield continues to see better unemployment numbers than it did at the same point last year. The October jobless rate locally was 3.9 percent, down from 4.3 percent in October of 2021. The Springfield metro area had 25-hundred more jobs compared to the previous year. The biggest areas of job...
wmay.com
Navigating Illinois’ home sale slowdown
(The Center Square) – High interest rates have pushed monthly mortgage payments in Illinois up by 40% in the past few months. The residential real estate market is starting to feel the impact. “Prices have gotten so high. I expect them to start coming down,” Professor Daniel McMillen of...
KMOV
Border protection officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings headed for Jerseyville, Illinois, feds say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - US Customs and Border Protection Agents in St. Louis intercepted a shipment of counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were headed to Jerseyville, Illinois, federal officials say. The shipment arriving from China contained 422 rings with the image of the Lombardi Trophy. An import specialist determined...
Can I turn left on red in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too sometimes. While Illinois drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Illinois General Assembly. The state says […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Amazon workers walk out in Joliet; brushfire burns 80 acres; Al Capone’s grave vandalized
Amazon workers walked off the job at the company’s Joliet facility on Cyber Monday, a central hub with products coming from around the world to be sorted and distributed to regional fulfillment centers. The employees were joined by Warehouse Workers for Justice, an advocacy group for warehouse industry workers....
