ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Comments / 3

Related
WAND TV

Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
985theriver.com

BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON, IN
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Woman left with life-threatening injuries after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was shot, according to police. Decatur Police said on Saturday at 5:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman shot....
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
WARRENSBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
PEORIA, IL
wdbr.com

Police shoot Litchfield gunman

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
WCIA

Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
URBANA, IL
KMOV

Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
LITCHFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
PEKIN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy