WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted retail theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Nov. 18, a man tried to steal more than $1,400 worth of tools and other items from Champaign’s Home Depot. He was confronted at the door […]
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
Suspect Arrested After Man, 60, Shot and Killed During Argument in Auburn Gresham
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old man who was fatally shot during an argument early Saturday morning, authorities stated. The shooting was reported at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Honore, which is in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
WAND TV
Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
1470 WMBD
wdbr.com
Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
KMOV
Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.
WAND TV
Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
1470 WMBD
Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
YAHOO!
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to entice minor
A Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday on charges that he attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old in 2020. FBI agents were posing online as the 15-year-old. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, in a press release, said Stacey Furlow, 61,...
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
25newsnow.com
