WSPY NEWS
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
starvedrock.media
Deputies nab cell phone-using drivers in Peru Township
Yes, the police notice drivers using their cell phone while driving. Last Tuesday, in Peru Township, three were arrested for that in 45 minutes time. 46-year old Jerrid Ware was stopped at 24th street and 63-year old James Hurst at 36th street. Both are from Peru. It wasn't long before 32-year old Britney Sadnick of Oglesby was detained on Fourth street for the same charge. Also, last Tuesday, 25-year old Myles Danage of Peoria was ticketed for using his cell phone behind the wheel when stopped in Ottawa.
3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said. Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall...
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop
An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
wglt.org
Unions raise safety concerns after two guards are injured in Pontiac prison attack
Union leaders are raising concerns about staffing levels and employee safety after a correctional sergeant was stabbed at Pontiac prison on Wednesday. The sergeant involved in Wednesday's "vicious attack" was airlifted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was being treated, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union said in a statement Wednesday night. A second correctional officer was injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid, AFSCME said, and he has since been treated for his injuries and released.
Central Illinois Proud
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
PPD conducts pre-Thanksgiving Anti-Violence Initiative detail
PEORIA, Ill. – While many people may have been celebrating Thanksgiving early Wednesday night, Peoria Police were on duty for another of Chief Eric Echevarria’s special Anti-Violence Initiative Directed Patrols. Police say five people were arrested, thirteen traffic stops were conducted, and three handguns were recovered. During the...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
1470 WMBD
Man indicted for West Peoria bar burglary
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man accused of breaking into a Farmington Road bar and stealing money from video gaming machines has now been indicted by a grand jury. Records indicate Gregory Belville, 32, was formally charged this week with single counts of Burglary and Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
WAND TV
Police: Man shot multiple times in serious condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is in serious, but stable condition after he was shot multiple times, according to Champaign Police. Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 12:24 a.m. on Friday to the 800 block of Dennison Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman facing multiple charges
A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Held on DOC Parole Violation
A Streator man is being held for the Illinois Department of Corrections after allegedly violating the terms of his parole. Authorities had been searching for 35-year-old Mark Kresbach for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop last week. He was released from prison on parole last August after pleading guilty to dealing meth in La Salle County in 2020.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Amazon workers walk out in Joliet; brushfire burns 80 acres; Al Capone’s grave vandalized
Amazon workers walked off the job at the company’s Joliet facility on Cyber Monday, a central hub with products coming from around the world to be sorted and distributed to regional fulfillment centers. The employees were joined by Warehouse Workers for Justice, an advocacy group for warehouse industry workers....
foxillinois.com
Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
