wmay.com
More City Races Take Shape On Last Day Of Filing
The stage is set for the spring municipal election in Springfield. Two more candidates filed for the open city treasurer’s post… city budget director Bill McCarty and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger filed their petitions ahead of Monday’s deadline and will face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger. The treasurer’s office is open because incumbent Misty Buscher filed last week to run against Mayor Jim Langfelder, who is seeking a third term. In the only other citywide race, clerk Frank Lesko will run un-opposed.
wmay.com
Monday Deadline Looms To Enter Spring Municipal Election
Monday is the last day of filing for candidates hoping to run in the 2023 spring municipal elections. In Springfield, there will be at least a two-way contest for mayor, with incumbent Jim Langfelder being challenged by city Treasurer Misty Buscher. At least two incumbent aldermen will face contested races,...
wmay.com
Veto Session Resumes Tuesday; SAFE-T Act Changes Up In The Air
Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.
wmay.com
First Night Springfield Slated To Return This Year
Springfield’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to return this year… after two years of COVID disruptions. The Springfield Area Arts Council says it has decided to proceed with an in-person First Night Springfield event on December 31st. The event, which features performances from local and regional artists, dancers, and musicians, was held in a virtual format in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year, First Night was abruptly canceled just days before New Year’s Eve because of a surge in COVID cases.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois
The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
wmay.com
Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations
(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
wmay.com
Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings
It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
wmay.com
Illinois lawmakers return this week amid calls for changes in the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday as state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials await changes to the SAFE-T Act. The controversial justice reform package eliminates cash bail on Jan. 1, making Illinois the first state to do so. The legislation has been criticized by...
vfpress.news
Welch, Poised For Another Term As Speaker, Reflects On Growing House Majority
House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during a news conference at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in this January 2021 file photo. Welch says that he has enough votes to be House speaker for a second term and he looks forward to working with an even larger supermajority of Democrats than during his first term. | Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki.
wlds.com
Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line
The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
wglt.org
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
wmay.com
Evelyn Brandt Thomas Named First Citizen
A Springfield businesswoman who has supported numerous charitable causes over the years has been named the winner of this year’s State Journal-Register First Citizen Award. The award has been given annually since 1963 to a local person who gives their time and/or money to support and help others in the community.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
WAND TV
Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
wdbr.com
Police shoot Litchfield gunman
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
Illinois Business Journal
Flagpole recently removed from Old State Capitol in Springfield
People walking through downtown Springfield on Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, looked up to an unusual sight – a helicopter hovering over the Old State Capitol, dropping a rope and lifting away the flagpole that sat atop the bronze-colored dome. “We took off the flagpole of at the Old...
WAND TV
Man accused of assaulting neighbor for being gay found not guilty by reason of insanity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who was arrested for allegedly breaking into his neighbor's home, tying him up, beating him, and trying to kill him because he is homosexual was found not guilty by reason of insanity. Ethan Dickerson was arrested on February 17 for Attempted First Degree...
wmay.com
Springfield Fire Department Now Accepting Applications
If you or someone you know is interested in a career as a firefighter, the Springfield Fire Department is accepting entry-level applications. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 34 and able to complete a physical ability test, including a ladder climb. The process begins with a written...
