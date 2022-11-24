ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

More City Races Take Shape On Last Day Of Filing

The stage is set for the spring municipal election in Springfield. Two more candidates filed for the open city treasurer’s post… city budget director Bill McCarty and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger filed their petitions ahead of Monday’s deadline and will face current deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger. The treasurer’s office is open because incumbent Misty Buscher filed last week to run against Mayor Jim Langfelder, who is seeking a third term. In the only other citywide race, clerk Frank Lesko will run un-opposed.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Monday Deadline Looms To Enter Spring Municipal Election

Monday is the last day of filing for candidates hoping to run in the 2023 spring municipal elections. In Springfield, there will be at least a two-way contest for mayor, with incumbent Jim Langfelder being challenged by city Treasurer Misty Buscher. At least two incumbent aldermen will face contested races,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Veto Session Resumes Tuesday; SAFE-T Act Changes Up In The Air

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield this week, with possible changes to the SAFE-T Act still at the top of their agenda. But with its provisions ending cash bail in Illinois scheduled to take effect in just over a month, it’s still unclear what changes to the law might be offered… and what would have the votes to pass. In order for any new provisions or modifications to the law to be effective immediately, they would have to pass with a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the General Assembly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

First Night Springfield Slated To Return This Year

Springfield’s alcohol-free New Year’s Eve celebration is slated to return this year… after two years of COVID disruptions. The Springfield Area Arts Council says it has decided to proceed with an in-person First Night Springfield event on December 31st. The event, which features performances from local and regional artists, dancers, and musicians, was held in a virtual format in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Last year, First Night was abruptly canceled just days before New Year’s Eve because of a surge in COVID cases.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Santa Anna's Leg in Springfield Illinois

The leg was displayed to curious onlookers for a nominal fee. There hasn't been a lot of interest in the leg, but its existence has attracted the attention of both the public and the Illinois National Guard. In the 1840s, the fourth Illinois Infantry unit was tasked with sneaking past...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
vfpress.news

Welch, Poised For Another Term As Speaker, Reflects On Growing House Majority

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch speaks during a news conference at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield in this January 2021 file photo. Welch says that he has enough votes to be House speaker for a second term and he looks forward to working with an even larger supermajority of Democrats than during his first term. | Capitol News Illinois file photo by Jerry Nowicki.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Double Black Diamond Solar Farm Ready For Construction on Morgan-Sangamon Line

The largest solar farm in Illinois is now under construction. WMAY and the Sangamon County Growth Alliance say work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit between Morgan and Sangamon counties. The 4,100 acre project will provide power to Chicago and other Illinois communities over the next 35 years, according to the lease agreement.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

Evelyn Brandt Thomas Named First Citizen

A Springfield businesswoman who has supported numerous charitable causes over the years has been named the winner of this year’s State Journal-Register First Citizen Award. The award has been given annually since 1963 to a local person who gives their time and/or money to support and help others in the community.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Decatur police investigate separate shootings, stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police said it is investigation multiple shootings and a stabbing that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend. According to Decatur police, at 2:27 a.m they responded to a 34-year-old man who was stabbed 3 times. Police said the man was walking home from a bar when he got jumped, then stabbed.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
wdbr.com

Police shoot Litchfield gunman

State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun Thanksgiving morning and found him in the parking lot of the Taylorville Community Credit Union in Litchfield around 10 a.m. Officers from Litchfield, Montgomery County, and state police all fired at the...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Flagpole recently removed from Old State Capitol in Springfield

People walking through downtown Springfield on Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, looked up to an unusual sight – a helicopter hovering over the Old State Capitol, dropping a rope and lifting away the flagpole that sat atop the bronze-colored dome. “We took off the flagpole of at the Old...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Fire Department Now Accepting Applications

If you or someone you know is interested in a career as a firefighter, the Springfield Fire Department is accepting entry-level applications. Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 34 and able to complete a physical ability test, including a ladder climb. The process begins with a written...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy