ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: Butts county adoptable dogs - week of November 24

By Noemi Griffin noemi.griffin@scompapers.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?

It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ultimately make the final cut come next Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy