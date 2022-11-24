Read full article on original website
Josh Taylor will not return to Mizzou volleyball
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One day after the Mizzou volleyball season came to an end, Mizzou Athletics announced that head coach Josh Taylor will not be retained for next season. “We thank Coach Taylor for all he has done the past seven years for the volleyball program and University,” Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a press release on Sunday. “We wish him, Molly and their family nothing but the best in the future. I believe Mizzou is one of the best volleyball jobs in the country. We will continue to invest in our volleyball program and will work quickly to find the candidate who is the best fit to continue building our championship culture.”
Blair Oaks football advances to the Class 2 State Championship
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (KMIZ) The Blair Oaks Falcons football team has advanced to the Class 2 State Championship after a 66-48 win in the semifinals against Bowling Green. Both teams entered this game 12-0 on the season, but the Falcons put up a big second half to be the team to remain undefeated.
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
