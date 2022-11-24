Read full article on original website
Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush
Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota.This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mass shooting outside Mexico concert leaves ‘at least one dead’Harry Styles hit in eye after skittles thrown during Los Angeles concertRare albino squirrel spotted at National Mall in Washington, DC
'RHODC' Star Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had Fling With Prince Harry
Royal Rendevous!Weeks before Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated tell-all book, Spare, is set to hit shelves in January, it seems a new revelation surrounding the controversial royal has come to light — his alleged aughts fling with The Real Housewives of D.C. alum, Catherine Ommanney. Earlier this week, the Bravo alum, 50, claimed that she had a short-lived flame with Harry, 38, in the mid-2000s, a factoid she says will likely not be included in the prince’s upcoming tell-all.“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” recalled the TV personality....
‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)
“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries. She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan. Also on the slate are “If the Streets Were on Fire” by Alice Russell and “Super Eagles ‘96” by Yemi Bamiro. Starbuck was previously at Raw, which she worked on projects...
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
