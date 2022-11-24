ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Newkirk's play spoke volumes as Bristol extended rivalry win streak to 21 over Morrisville

By Stuart London
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

BRISTOL — Calvin Coolidge was President of United States the first time Morrisville faced Bristol in football. He was known as 'Silent Cal,' but quarterback Roshie Newkirk's actions on the field were anything but silent on Thursday morning.

Bristol defeated visiting Morrisville, 28-6, in its annual Thanksgiving Day football game. The Warriors (9-2) won for the 21st straight time in the rivalry and lead the all-time series 58-35-2.

Newkirk scored two touchdowns as the Warriors running attack was firing on all cylinders. Although the passing game was not used much, Newkirk thought Bristol actually opened things up on offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqXnj_0jMih3jB00

"I really thought we were opening up things, we did some different things," said the senior. "We got some really good play from the line and runs from Kendell (Cottrell, who scored two touchdowns)."

Morrisville and Bristol have a longstanding rivalry, and it's a family one as well for Newkirk, as his cousin, Josiah Eichelberger, accounted for the Bulldogs' touchdown.

"Hey, they made a game of it — give (Morrisville) credit," said Newkirk. "We expected them to come out and give it their all."

The Warriors were coming off a tough 54-7 playoff loss to West Catholic, so it was definitely a good way to end the season.

"Honestly, some of the guys were (really down) after that game," Newkirk said. "But we just had to get back on track."

Bristol coach Mike Ciotti was glad to close out a successful 9-2 season with a victory.

"The kids went out there and had fun," he said. "Roshie and Kendell were running the ball well and we were able to come out play and play well."

Three things we learned

1. Ground and pound was the order of the day for both offenses. In the first half, there was a total of one completed pass for five yards by Morrisville.

2. Morrisville showed a lot of fight. Despite suiting up 17 players, the Bulldogs gave the Warriors a battle. If not for a key interception and some very ill-timed penalties, the score could have been much closer.

3. Special teams were important. The Bulldogs lack of a kicker hurt them on punts and they had to go for two points on their touchdown. Bristol was able to put Morrisville in not great field position on kicks. The difference in their first meeting had been an extra point.

Game balls

Kendell Cottrell, Bristol, RB. Cottrell scored two touchdowns and had 51 yards on just seven carries by halftime. His outside speed proved key as he turned the corner for yardage.

Having a big impact: Bristol's Jordan Colon may be undersized to play line and linebacker, but he gets job done

Ky’iere Rankins, Morrisville, QB. Rankins gave the Bulldogs offense a spark with his running. Despite heavy pressure, he was also able to complete two passes in the first three periods when the game was still in doubt.

Xavier Shefcyk, Bristol, OL/DL. The massive lineman dominated the line scrimmage. He seemed to be everywhere on the field to bottle up the Bulldogs offense.

They said it

"Our kids played hard all year," said Morrisville coach Steve Schweiker, who will lose 11 of the 17 players that dressed to graduation. "I am proud of our players. We only lost (to Bristol), 7-6, the first time and (Thursday) was no different in terms of effort. They are good kids who play hard."

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Newkirk's play spoke volumes as Bristol extended rivalry win streak to 21 over Morrisville

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes

Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing teen in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a missing teen. Joseph Hammond, 17, left his Warrington Township residence around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from township police. Police say he lives in the Forest Glen section of Warrington Township. He is described as...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
Daily Voice

Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report

A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports. The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places

Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
suntimesnews.com

Chester volunteers turn out for another mobile market

CHESTER — Chester volunteers turned out October 26 for another Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Roy Wunderlich and Dr. Alan Liefer prepare food items for distribution at the October 26 Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Photos by Jim Beers. Another volunteer:...
CHESTER, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy