ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Massive 200% Price Spike indicates Huge Interest in Oryen Network by Tamadoge, SHIB and Cosmos Holders

The current market conditions need to be more favourable for entry-level traders. There have been red baths throughout the year, and we still stand on slippery ground. Nevertheless, despite negative sentiments floating around, Oryen Network has witnessed tremendous growth in a short period. A huge presale demand has driven the price by 200%, and there are no signs of slowing down.
zycrypto.com

Across Protocol (ACX) Debuts on MEXC Global Exchange

Opening and launching Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions on MEXC Global Exchange is scheduled for November 28. Based on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, Across Protocol enables two-way transactions between Ethereum’s Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains. Decentralized instant transactions between chains are made possible via a combination of Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools. As of now, the ACX is compatible with blockchains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.
Benzinga

Dow Dips Around 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Further

US stocks recorded sharp losses on Monday as investors were concerned that China's strict Covid-19 policies would negatively impact economic growth around the world. Investors were also assessing comments from Federal Reserve officials to get some insights on future rate hikes. Majority of the traders are now expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its December meeting.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Sharks And Whales’ ETH Accumulation Tops Two-Year High

Deep-pocketed investors are betting on the smart contract platform despite the latest volatility. ETH has added 2% in the past day as Fed’s minutes raise expectations of lower rate hikes. Ethereum’s sharks and whales are buying ether at the fastest rate seen in years – according to a major...
The Guardian

EasyJet bookings return to pre-Covid levels as it cuts losses

Bookings at easyJet for Christmas, the ski season and other peak periods have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the airline has said after it dramatically reduced its full-year loss to £178m. “Peak holiday weeks this winter, such as October half-term and Christmas week in the UK, are back to...
zycrypto.com

Sticking to Core Fundamentals Saved Polygon from FTX Calamity – Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal

The impact of FTX’s downfall is being felt all across the crypto spectrum. Since the FTX crisis began to unfold, the crypto market has shed over $200 billion. Those who have commented on the FTX Fiasco include former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Cardano’S Charles Hoskinson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy