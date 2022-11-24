Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
zycrypto.com
Massive 200% Price Spike indicates Huge Interest in Oryen Network by Tamadoge, SHIB and Cosmos Holders
The current market conditions need to be more favourable for entry-level traders. There have been red baths throughout the year, and we still stand on slippery ground. Nevertheless, despite negative sentiments floating around, Oryen Network has witnessed tremendous growth in a short period. A huge presale demand has driven the price by 200%, and there are no signs of slowing down.
zycrypto.com
Compared to SUSHI and UNI, Oryen Network Is Bringing Sustainable Yield Without Impermanent Loss
Yield farming involves lending your tokens in exchange for benefits and is closely tied to impermanent loss. It is not the same as staking because investors must pump funds into the blockchain to authenticate transactions on the blockchain to gain staking rewards. The number of liquidity providers and tokens defines...
zycrypto.com
IMPT, Flasko, and Big Eyes are among the most trending presales, but Oryen stands out with 200% gains during ICO
The crypto market has shrunk by half in 2022, making it one of the worst performances following the all-time highs (ATH) set in late 2021. However, even with this meltdown, some projects are performing well. The leading altcoins for 2022 are IMPT, Flasko, Big Eyes, and Oryen. Crypto traders are...
zycrypto.com
Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto Lawyer Sheds Light On The Value Of XRP Despite Brutal SEC Case
John Deaton, the founder of “crypto law”, an outlet focused on key U.S. regulatory developments for the digital asset sector, has hit out at Lark Davis for questioning XRP’s value. The lawyer was responding to a random tweet by Davis, who wrote on Friday;. “Sooo…. if JP...
China’s Covid policies hit carmaking, as push to vaccinate elderly faster announced – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
zycrypto.com
Across Protocol (ACX) Debuts on MEXC Global Exchange
Opening and launching Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions on MEXC Global Exchange is scheduled for November 28. Based on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, Across Protocol enables two-way transactions between Ethereum’s Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains. Decentralized instant transactions between chains are made possible via a combination of Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools. As of now, the ACX is compatible with blockchains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.
Benzinga
Dow Dips Around 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Further
US stocks recorded sharp losses on Monday as investors were concerned that China's strict Covid-19 policies would negatively impact economic growth around the world. Investors were also assessing comments from Federal Reserve officials to get some insights on future rate hikes. Majority of the traders are now expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its December meeting.
zycrypto.com
SOL Risks Crashing Hard as Binance Terminates Trading Pairs for Solana-based Exchange Serum Token
Binance has delisted three Serum (SRM) trading pairs as the effects of FTX’s collapse continue reverberating through the crypto industry. A Friday announcement stated the exchange would “remove and cease trading” for the SRM/BNB, SRM/BTC and SRM/USDT pairs on November 28. Serum is a Solana-based decentralized exchange...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Sharks And Whales’ ETH Accumulation Tops Two-Year High
Deep-pocketed investors are betting on the smart contract platform despite the latest volatility. ETH has added 2% in the past day as Fed’s minutes raise expectations of lower rate hikes. Ethereum’s sharks and whales are buying ether at the fastest rate seen in years – according to a major...
EasyJet bookings return to pre-Covid levels as it cuts losses
Bookings at easyJet for Christmas, the ski season and other peak periods have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, the airline has said after it dramatically reduced its full-year loss to £178m. “Peak holiday weeks this winter, such as October half-term and Christmas week in the UK, are back to...
zycrypto.com
Sticking to Core Fundamentals Saved Polygon from FTX Calamity – Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal
The impact of FTX’s downfall is being felt all across the crypto spectrum. Since the FTX crisis began to unfold, the crypto market has shed over $200 billion. Those who have commented on the FTX Fiasco include former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Cardano’S Charles Hoskinson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.
