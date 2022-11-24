Read full article on original website
11 best Black Friday TV deals extended - 4K, QLED and OLED TVs still on sale
Black Friday TV deals have been extended into the weekend, so the good news is you don't have to wait till the Cyber Monday deals event to snag a bargain. You can still score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 11 Black Friday TV deals that are still available online.
Cyber Monday 2022 has started at Amazon - see all this weekend's best deals
There are already hundreds of Cyber Monday deals up for grabs. * Thousands of deals carried over from Black Friday. Cyber Monday starts tomorrow, November 28. But there are already thousands of deals to check out online this weekend. We're covering the Cyber Monday sales live, bringing you all the latest news and discounts, plus expert tips and tricks from across the TechRadar team for finding the best products at the lowest prices.
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Drop everything: Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is the cheapest we've ever seen
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've ever seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the base model to just £829 (opens in new tab) - the cheapest we've ever seen it. In the US, we've seen a similarly low deal for the...
Dow Dips Around 500 Points, Market Volatility Increases Further
US stocks recorded sharp losses on Monday as investors were concerned that China's strict Covid-19 policies would negatively impact economic growth around the world. Investors were also assessing comments from Federal Reserve officials to get some insights on future rate hikes. Majority of the traders are now expecting the central bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points during its December meeting.
Quectel Drives Digital Transformation of Energy Market to Help Resolve Global Energy Crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today highlights its extensive range of IoT solutions that will drive digital transformation in today’s energy market, helping to counter the issues faced through today’s energy crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/ Quectel drives digital transformation of energy market to help resolve global energy crisis (Photo: Business Wire)
China’s Covid policies hit carmaking, as push to vaccinate elderly faster announced – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Is Nvidia retreating from the budget GPU market, leaving it to AMD and Intel?
Nvidia is stopping manufacturing some of its key affordable GPUs, at least if the grapevine is to be believed. This comes from Chinese site IT Home (opens in new tab) – not top of our list of reliable sources, it has to be said, so add a bit more than the usual amount of seasoning here – as Wccftech (opens in new tab) spotted. The rumor from sources in the supply chain is that Nvidia is halting production on all RTX 2060 and 1660 models.
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005168/en/ ClearBank logo
Gen Z is really craving digital workplaces
Younger workers are unhappy with their outdated office setups, and are calling for digital transformation in the workplace, new research from SD Worx suggests. With a rise in hybrid and home working, many companies have stepped up to the challenge, providing the right hardware and software for workers to get things done wherever they may be, such as video conferencing and collaboration tools.
With Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K at just $24.99, who needs Roku?
Amazon has a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer: just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).
$3.98 for 10TB is what the best Cyber Monday cloud storage will cost you
IDrive (opens in new tab) is our favorite offer in our Cyber Monday cloud storage deal lineup but they delivered the best deal out there, by far, bar none. How they do it, we don’t know but they managed to offer 10TB of cloud storage, exclusive to our readers, that’s twice the usual 5TB they offer outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Note that you will get 10TB for as long as you will remain an iDrive customer. There's no promotional period or catch.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested. Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up...
Still looking for a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal? Here's the best Cyber Monday price
If you're hankering after a set of Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're not alone – it's one of the most searched for products of the season. And we're here for it. We have to tell you that briefly (oh, so briefly!) yesterday, they did...
13 best Cyber Monday TV deals: OLED, QLED and smart TVs starting at $79.99
Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched sales with massive savings on QLED, OLED, and smart TVs. The Cyber Monday TV deals event is your last chance to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up the 13 best offers available right now.
26 best Currys Black Friday deals still available this weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but that doesn't mean our shopping is stopping anytime soon! Lots of retailers will be pushing their sales from Black Friday through the weekend in the run-up to Cyber Monday next week. Some offers might change, some might stop entirely and new ones will...
These two Google Pixel deals are the real deal this Cyber Monday - trust me
Cyber Monday deals are up for grabs today and there are two listings at Amazon that I've particularly got my eye on - namely the Pixel 6a for $299 (was $499) (opens in new tab) and the Pixel 7 for $499 (was $599) (opens in new tab). These are both...
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
Apple reveals the hidden upgrades that improve audio on the AirPods Pro 2
Apple has managed to significantly improve the audio quality on the AirPods Pro 2 without the need for support for lossless audio – and in a new interview, Apple engineer Esge Andersen reveals some of the secrets about how that was done. In short: it's all about the airflow,...
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
