ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel

By Scott Yoshonis
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1Vdc_0jMigPCz00

( KLFY ) — If you’re planning on driving to your Thanksgiving dinner, you may want to be a little extra careful.

According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the state of Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies

The state of Louisiana is preceded only by Mississippi and trailed behind by Alabama for having the highest traffic-related per-capita death toll during the Thanksgiving holiday week.

The portion of I-10 in Ascension Parish is one of the deadliest stretches of road in the United States. According to the NHTSA, only six stretches in the nation within a single county had more fatal auto crashes in the Thanksgiving holiday periods between 2006 and 2020.

The NHTSA defines the Thanksgiving holiday period as 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5:59 a.m. Monday.

According to a study done by jerry.com , a website dedicated to comparing car insurance rates and refinancing auto loans, Thanksgiving is the deadliest driving holiday, topping both Labor Day and the Fourth of July for fatal crashes.

Furthermore, young people tend to bear the brunt of holiday collisions, according to the study. One quarter of all people killed in Thanksgiving traffic crashes in the past 15 years were between the ages of 16 and 25 years old, based on NHTSA statistics.

Other takeaways from the study include:

  • The Thanksgiving holiday period ranks as the deadliest major holiday for American drivers, with 6% more fatal crashes than Labor Day, the second-deadliest, and 43% more than Christmas, the least deadly.
  • Of all fatalities, 69% were male.
  • Nearly two-thirds (60%) of all fatal crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday involve either alcohol or speeding.
  • The most fatalities are seen on Saturdays. The most dangerous hours are early evening.
  • Half of all fatal crashes during Thanksgiving take place in rural areas, and 56% involve a vehicle leaving the roadway.
  • The three most treacherous hours of the week are all at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Sunday and Thursday. With the exception of Thursday and Sunday nights, fatal crashes remain elevated between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. The early morning hours of Monday see the fewest.

Louisiana State Police are encouraging motorists to carve out time to safely plan for holidays before they hit the road.

For example, instead of leaving at the same time as everyone else, state police suggest you leave a day or even days before the actual holiday. This prevents the hassle of driving over the speed limit to make sure you get to your destination on time.

If you leave ahead of time your chances are being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic is low.

State police warn commuters, the extra five minutes you save from speeding is not worth the risk of a speeding ticket, losing your life or taking someone else’s life.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Video of Truck Crashing on Louisiana Interstate Goes Viral as Viewers Debate Who is at Fault

Video of a truck crashing into a guardrail on a Louisiana highway earlier this year has resurfaced along with a debate on who was in the wrong. The video went viral earlier this year after it was posted in the IdiotsInCars subreddit by Reddit user Halfriican. The clip opens up as a pickup truck in the left lane of the highway rolls up quickly on a black car before abruptly shifting over to the right lane in front of the vehicle being driven by the person recording.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Mississippi: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Mississippi is a state in the southeastern region of the United States, best known for the famous Mississippi River which is situated along its western boundary. However, Mississippi has far more to offer than just its stunning geography – with many thousands of animals calling it home. There are 55 snake species in Mississippi, six of which are venomous. The cottonmouth is a particularly abundant snake in this state. So, let’s discover everything you need to know about cottonmouths in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Charles ‘Wide Neck’ McDowell, who rocketed to social media fame after an arrest in 2018, was arrested again on Sunday, November 27 and booked into the Escambia County Jail. Charles Dion McDowell faces two charges, one for aggravated stalking and another for withholding support for a child or spouse, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

65K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy