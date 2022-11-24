ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Last-minute Tampa fliers have heartwarming Thanksgiving reunions

By Trevor Sochocki
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Bpn8_0jMifrh000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many last-minute fliers into Tampa International Airport on Thanksgiving Day received a heartwarming reunion from family and friends.

“It means the world,” said Arlene Berkowitz. “It’s fabulous.”

The South Tampa resident was waiting for her extended family to arrive in the terminal.

Metropolitan Ministries to prepare over 10,000 Thanksgiving meals for Tampa Bay residents in need

“It’s my heart,” Berkowitz said. “It’s wonderful. It’s just wonderful being with everybody, seeing everybody.”

Her family is coming to Tampa from Missouri, Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, and Ohio.

“I have children, grandchildren, bonus family, and they’re all wonderful people,” Berkowitz said. “They’re all good enough to want to come to be with me here.”

One of those grandchildren, Alex Berkowitz, arrived a couple days ago.

“It’s just always so exciting to see everybody. See how much they’ve changed and my little cousins got so much taller than me already,” Alex said with a laugh.

Berkowitz and her granddaughter planned a Chinese takeout dinner for Thanksgiving Day while everyone arrives, and a big turkey dinner for the Friday after.

“I’m thankful for my grandma,” Alex said. “I just love that I get to spend time with her and I had two days with her all to myself.”

Gratitude was in the air along with all the planes today.

“I’m thankful for my life,” said Clara Daigle. “Last year I went through some issues with breast cancer and I’m doing great now. I’m here and here we go.”

Daigle and her husband, Andy, flew in from New Orleans to visit her best friend, Virginia.

“It means a lot because we’ve been knowing each other since we were five years old,” Daigle said. “So to still be around and to see her, it’s just nice.”

After being friends for decades, the two are as close as family.

“We don’t have family, parents, and her children are gone away,” Daigle explained. “So for us to still be together and all that we’ve been through together is special.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Warrick Dunn is the gift who keeps on giving

TAMPA, Fla. — The reaction said it all. Welcome home, Deniseshia and Carter Nu’man. And this is one home sweet home for a first time home owner. Warrick Dunn helped two more families get into their homes for Thanksgiving. His charity helps single mothers with down payments getting...
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Tampa General Hospital Reaches Milestone in Newborn Deliveries

The city of Tampa just got an official boost in its resident population with a record number of newborn deliveries at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) during the past fiscal year, from October 2021 through September 2022. More than 7,000 babies came into the world at the TGH Women’s Institute, the...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

118K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy