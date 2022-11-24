This mega mansion is the priciest in Ohio for sale. You need to see it to believe it

A massive mansion that is a stunning 38,362 square feet, happens to be the most expensive home for sale in the Buckeye State for $15 million.

Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

The Hunting Valley estate is the size of a mega mansion, which is any home “at least” 10,000 square feet , WorkandMoney.com notes, and exudes sophistication and elegance with an old world appeal both inside and out.

Upper level Screen grab from Realtor

“ It’s 153 acres in the most coveted section of Northeast Ohio , so to be able to buy a piece of land like this is really extraordinary,” listing agent Adam Kaufman told Realtor.com. “On top of that, the house itself is just unbelievable.”

Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

Per the listing on Realtor, the residence has six bedrooms and 10.5 plus bathrooms along with almost every single amenity any person could ever dream up, including:

Family room Screen grab from Realtor

Swimming pool

Grand hall

“Banquet size dining room”

Music room

Chef’s kitchen

Hearth room

Private offices

Library

Bunk room

Indoor lap pool

Rock climbing wall

Gym

Sports court

Spa

Massage room

Craft room

Gift wrapping room

Theater

Night club with stage

Wine Cellar

Mahogany bar

Game room

Fish tank Screen grab from Realtor

And that’s just in the primary house. Also on the estate are two carriage houses and a pool house so out-of-town guests have their own private corner all to themselves.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The thing with this house is, it’s big; but it’s comfortable,” Kaufman said to Realtor. “It’s just warm. It doesn’t feel cavernous. It sounds weird to say, but it’s not ostentatious. The person who designed the home and built it always wanted people to enjoy the house and feel at home.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The listing is held by Howard Hanna - Pepper Pike.

Game room Screen grab from Realtor

Hunting Valley is about 25 miles east of Cleveland.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

