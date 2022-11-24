This mega mansion is the priciest in Ohio for sale. You need to see it to believe it
A massive mansion that is a stunning 38,362 square feet, happens to be the most expensive home for sale in the Buckeye State for $15 million.
The Hunting Valley estate is the size of a mega mansion, which is any home “at least” 10,000 square feet , WorkandMoney.com notes, and exudes sophistication and elegance with an old world appeal both inside and out.
“ It’s 153 acres in the most coveted section of Northeast Ohio , so to be able to buy a piece of land like this is really extraordinary,” listing agent Adam Kaufman told Realtor.com. “On top of that, the house itself is just unbelievable.”
Per the listing on Realtor, the residence has six bedrooms and 10.5 plus bathrooms along with almost every single amenity any person could ever dream up, including:
Swimming pool
Grand hall
“Banquet size dining room”
Music room
Chef’s kitchen
Hearth room
Private offices
Library
Bunk room
Indoor lap pool
Rock climbing wall
Gym
Sports court
Spa
Massage room
Craft room
Gift wrapping room
Theater
Night club with stage
Wine Cellar
Mahogany bar
Game room
And that’s just in the primary house. Also on the estate are two carriage houses and a pool house so out-of-town guests have their own private corner all to themselves.
“The thing with this house is, it’s big; but it’s comfortable,” Kaufman said to Realtor. “It’s just warm. It doesn’t feel cavernous. It sounds weird to say, but it’s not ostentatious. The person who designed the home and built it always wanted people to enjoy the house and feel at home.”
The listing is held by Howard Hanna - Pepper Pike.
Hunting Valley is about 25 miles east of Cleveland.
