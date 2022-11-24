ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This mega mansion is the priciest in Ohio for sale. You need to see it to believe it

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A massive mansion that is a stunning 38,362 square feet, happens to be the most expensive home for sale in the Buckeye State for $15 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45l6iF_0jMifh6y00
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor

The Hunting Valley estate is the size of a mega mansion, which is any home “at least” 10,000 square feet , WorkandMoney.com notes, and exudes sophistication and elegance with an old world appeal both inside and out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00vrYy_0jMifh6y00
Upper level Screen grab from Realtor

It’s 153 acres in the most coveted section of Northeast Ohio , so to be able to buy a piece of land like this is really extraordinary,” listing agent Adam Kaufman told Realtor.com. “On top of that, the house itself is just unbelievable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414uJr_0jMifh6y00
Dining area Screen grab from Realtor

Per the listing on Realtor, the residence has six bedrooms and 10.5 plus bathrooms along with almost every single amenity any person could ever dream up, including:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JtaE_0jMifh6y00
Family room Screen grab from Realtor

  • Swimming pool

  • Grand hall

  • “Banquet size dining room”

  • Music room

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Hearth room

  • Private offices

  • Library

  • Bunk room

  • Indoor lap pool

  • Rock climbing wall

  • Gym

  • Sports court

  • Spa

  • Massage room

  • Craft room

  • Gift wrapping room

  • Theater

  • Night club with stage

  • Wine Cellar

  • Mahogany bar

  • Game room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yx3Gl_0jMifh6y00
Fish tank Screen grab from Realtor

And that’s just in the primary house. Also on the estate are two carriage houses and a pool house so out-of-town guests have their own private corner all to themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOUGS_0jMifh6y00
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

“The thing with this house is, it’s big; but it’s comfortable,” Kaufman said to Realtor. “It’s just warm. It doesn’t feel cavernous. It sounds weird to say, but it’s not ostentatious. The person who designed the home and built it always wanted people to enjoy the house and feel at home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d7Lm_0jMifh6y00
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor

The listing is held by Howard Hanna - Pepper Pike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgkHz_0jMifh6y00
Game room Screen grab from Realtor

Hunting Valley is about 25 miles east of Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BqHL_0jMifh6y00
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

