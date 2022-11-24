ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion announces upcoming holiday activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A full roster of fun and festive events is planned for children and adults throughout the holiday season at the Washington Pavilion. The events schedule includes Santa visits, performing arts entertainment, a well-known holiday movie, and more. “This truly is the most wonderful...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

DTSF announces winners of 30th Annual Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The six award winners of The 30th Annual Parade of Lights presented by First Bank & Trust have been announced. Float awards were presented at the Parade of Lights After Party & Awards Ceremony at the Holiday Inn City Centre. Winners were selected from over 60 parade entries, including new floats and past favorites. The Parade of Lights has attracted thousands, with an estimated 54,300 in attendance for 2022!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Christmas at the Castle embraces holidays at Sanford Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The spirit of Christmas is returning to the Sanford Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, November 29. Christmas at the Castle will take place on the front lawn of the hospital with a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments, and entertainment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.3 KKRC

Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023

One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Community mourns beloved Sioux Falls Bishop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bishop Swain, was loved by many, those closest to him remembering his legacy. Swain first served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the Vietnam War. Never expecting he would be called to serve as Bishop of Sioux Falls. “I received the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls shares winter weather reminders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the season’s first snowfall in the forecast, the City of Sioux Falls reminds residents on how to prepare for and respond to winter weather. Sign up for City snow alerts. City officials will declare a snow alert for plows to clear...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin announced Sunday the death of Most Reverend Paul J. Swain, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Sioux Falls. Bishop Swain died on Saturday, November 26, at the age of 79, in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event takes place Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is having their annual Fill the Jeep vs. Fill the Bronco event this coming Saturday at Sioux Falls Ford. The event gets gifts for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. We learned more about it from the event organizer on Monday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Chance of snow tonight, tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of our Monday. The wind will switch around to the northwest, as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the upper 40s in the south. Clouds will thicken up overnight and the wind will start to pick up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
HuntingtonNow

Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
KELOLAND TV

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. You can see some snow in the Rockies this morning, but not much to show yet in KELOLAND as of 7am. We expect accumulating snow late tonight and tomorrow, with a Winter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter weather will bring snow and strong winds to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Light to moderate snow, from 1 to 4 inches, and a glaze of ice are expected Tuesday as winter weather passes through the region. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says, currently a heavier band of snowfall looks to develop along a line from Yankton to Windom, Minnesota. Northwest winds gusting up to 35mph could lead to visibility problems at times. A Winter Weather Advisory runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

