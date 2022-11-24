Read full article on original website
KESQ
Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of “Fame” and “Flashdance” in the early ’80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene,” Judith Moose said in a...
‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)
“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries. She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan. Also on the slate are “If the Streets Were on Fire” by Alice Russell and “Super Eagles ‘96” by Yemi Bamiro. Starbuck was previously at Raw, which she worked on projects...
‘Disco Inferno’: PBS & BBC To Tell Story Of Defining Musical & Cultural Legacy As BBC Unveils Christmas Schedule
PBS and the BBC are combining on a landmark documentary series about the rise and fall of disco, while the BBC has revealed its Christmas schedule including new natural history commissions. Disco Inferno: The Sound of the Underground (w/t) is the latest co-commission for the U.S. and British pubcaster and will be produced by BBC Studios. Exploring disco’s continuing musical and cultural legacy, the three-parter will “bring the overlooked pioneers together to tell a powerful, new revisionist history of the disco age,” according to the BBC. The show will start in the 1970s when the pioneering social movement began and move through the years, showcasing archive...
‘George & Tammy’ star Jessica Chastain on Wynette’s ‘rage and ferocity’
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain shine in Showtime’s drama about fabled country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette who couldn’t live with or without each other as they veered toward a collision course fueled by alcoholism, opioid addiction and emotional turmoil — none of which which failed to dampen their love. “George & Tammy,” premiering Dec. 4, tracks the duo’s relationship from their first meeting to their eventual marriage and divorce up through Wynette’s death — in 1998 at the too-young age of 55 — and everything in-between. The series was created by Abe Sylvia, who wrote the screenplay for...
25 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
