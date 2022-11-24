ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys: Inactives for Week 12 vs. New York Giants on Thanksgiving

By Nick Schultz
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDBT4_0jMifSox00
Cooper Neill / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The inactives are in for the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Both teams announced their full lists ahead of their Week 12 showdown on Thanksgiving.

Two of the biggest dominoes for Dallas came earlier in the day when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence — who were both listed as questionable on the final injury report — will be available for the game. That’s big news for the vaunted Cowboys defense which will be tasked with stopping Saquon Barkley and the Giants offense.

Dallas is trying to build off a 40-3 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week while the Giants are looking to bounce back from a 31-13 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the full lists of inactives for Thursday’s game.

Cowboys vs Giants inactives

Dallas Cowboys inactives

LB Anthony Barr

DT Johnathan Hankins

CB Kelvin Joseph

S Markquese Bell

DE Tarell Basham

LB Takk McKinley

QB Will Grier

New York Giants inactives

RT Evan Neal

G Shane Lemieux

C Jon Feliciano

G Josh Ezeudu

CB Adoree Jackson

CB

TE Daniel Bellinger

Dallas Cowboys have both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence available on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys received news to be thankful for on Thursday morning. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will have both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence available for during their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

Both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable for the Cowboys this week. However, it looks like they’ll be able to go.

Lawrence is going to be playing through a stress fracture in his foot. This isn’t anything new for him, though, as Lawrence has a history of foot injuries. He’s had foot surgery in the past and has a screw in his foot.

As for Parsons, he has been dealing with a knee injury. That injury came against Minnesota and had Cowboys fans holding their breath. However, he was able to return to the game head coach Mike McCarthy later described his knee as “good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers hire Matt Rhule as new head coach

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found the next head coach for their program. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has been tabbed as the leader of the program moving forward, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. While his NFL struggles are at the front of people’s...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Matt Rhule discusses excitement at taking Nebraska job on College GameDay

There’s a new man atop middle America’s biggest college football program. The Nebraska just tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as the new head man for the Cornhuskers. And a giddy Rhule joined the College GameDay crew live on Saturday morning to discuss why he took the job and what excites him so much about it.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

WATCH: Anthony Richardson reacts to FSU loss, his performance

TALLAHASSEE — As Anthony Richardson sat down for his postgame interview following Florida’s loss at Florida State, he looked at the stat sheet and shook his head. “I see nine completions. 27 attempts,” Richardson said Friday night. “It’s just crazy to see that it was only nine completions. That’s just crazy to me.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

Penn State bowl possibilities: A week from selection Sunday, where do the Lions stand?

Penn State will not find out its postseason destination until next Sunday. The College Football Playoff committee will release two more sets of rankings. The first reveal comes this Tuesday, and the Lions should be inside the top 10. And, they should remain there once conference champion Saturday concludes and the final top-25 is released on selection Sunday, which this year is Dec. 4.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Ryan Day, David Shaw and Luke Fickell vs. Jim Leonhard

In each of his first two seasons at Ohio State, Ryan Day made the College Football Playoff. In his third season, the Buckeyes won the Rose Bowl. Going into Saturday, Day had a record of 45-4. But no college football head coach has completed a career without devastating losses. Day took a big dose of devastation Saturday in that 45-23 loss to archrival Michigan. Forget all that was at stake – the Big Ten East, cementing a Playoff berth, reasserting control of the rivalry. The Buckeyes lost by playing a dreadful second half. As nonsensical as it may be, “Fire Ryan Day” trended on Twitter. Now Day gets to learn firsthand that no one gets out of coaching alive. Asked for answers in the postgame news conference, Day shrugged three times in the first seven minutes. “I certainly know what this game means to everybody,” Day said, “and so when you lose, it all comes back to me. I’m the head coach, and that’s probably what hurts the most.” It took 50 games for Day to officially be a head coach.
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy