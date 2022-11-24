Dallas Cowboys: Inactives for Week 12 vs. New York Giants on Thanksgiving

Cooper Neill / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

The inactives are in for the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants. Both teams announced their full lists ahead of their Week 12 showdown on Thanksgiving.

Two of the biggest dominoes for Dallas came earlier in the day when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence — who were both listed as questionable on the final injury report — will be available for the game. That’s big news for the vaunted Cowboys defense which will be tasked with stopping Saquon Barkley and the Giants offense.

Dallas is trying to build off a 40-3 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week while the Giants are looking to bounce back from a 31-13 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the full lists of inactives for Thursday’s game.

Cowboys vs Giants inactives

Dallas Cowboys inactives

LB Anthony Barr

DT Johnathan Hankins

CB Kelvin Joseph

S Markquese Bell

DE Tarell Basham

LB Takk McKinley

QB Will Grier

New York Giants inactives

RT Evan Neal

G Shane Lemieux

C Jon Feliciano

G Josh Ezeudu

CB Adoree Jackson

CB

TE Daniel Bellinger

Dallas Cowboys have both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence available on Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys received news to be thankful for on Thursday morning. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys will have both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence available for during their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

Both Parsons and Lawrence were listed as questionable for the Cowboys this week. However, it looks like they’ll be able to go.

Lawrence is going to be playing through a stress fracture in his foot. This isn’t anything new for him, though, as Lawrence has a history of foot injuries. He’s had foot surgery in the past and has a screw in his foot.

As for Parsons, he has been dealing with a knee injury. That injury came against Minnesota and had Cowboys fans holding their breath. However, he was able to return to the game head coach Mike McCarthy later described his knee as “good.”