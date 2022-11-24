Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana black bear

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.

Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.

Salts was also cited with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and his son for taking a Louisiana Black Bear during a closed season, agents said.

Agents got evidence about illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear and determined it came from Olano’s property.

According to the release, “Agents questioned Olano about the bear and learned that Salts II and his 15-year-old son were deer hunting on his property recently. Agents then questioned Salts II and his son and discovered that they were deer hunting on Olano’s property on Nov. 5 when Salts’ II son shot at a silhouette of an animal moving through the area they were hunting, which turned out to be a black bear. Salts II then made contact with Olano about the situation and they decided to load up the bear and dump it in the creek off Cat Island Road.”

Taking a bear during closed season and intentional concealment of wildlife can lead to a $900-$950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries up to a $500 fine and six months in jail.

Olano and Salts II may also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken black bear totaling $10,000.

