Effective: 2022-11-28 22:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

2 HOURS AGO