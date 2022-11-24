Read full article on original website
Raging Rivers Cyber Monday deal
As part of Cyber Monday, Mandan Parks will be selling Raging Rivers' Passes for next season for only $90. It's a one-day-only deal, Tuesday, they'll increase to $120. And for the regular season, they are $150.
New business teeing off in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city. X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.
Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9. Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring. “I know through different searches that...
The Capital Gallery introduces a Michael Haynes exhibit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is featuring Michael Haynes’ exhibit, “I’ll Be Home,” and is displaying paintings of landscapes and skyscapes. The collection of paintings depicts historical and modern settings. These are just some of the paintings in his collection that combine...
Hockey: Legacy finds the net 5 times against West Fargo
Both Bismarck and Legacy back on the ice Saturday facing off against teams from the East. Bismarck Demons 0 Fargo North Spartans 9 Final Legacy Sabers 5 West Fargo Packers 2 Final
Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Like many other programs early in the winter, Bismarck High hockey is still searching for what this season will look like. “Beginning of the season, you always have a lot of questions in your mind. Haven’t seen other teams quite yet and there are still a lot of questions of what we need to work on, and what we do well,” said Wes Carr, BHS hockey head coach.
Ring in the holiday season at Former Governor’s Mansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is in full swing — and the Former Governor’s Mansion is hoping to celebrate with a series of free public holiday get-togethers. On November 27 and December 4, the mansion will be hosting its annual Holiday Open House — where guests can make […]
Special Bismarck License Required For Four Or More Cats/Dogs
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000. Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis...
Search for Memarie White Mountain, missing from Fort Yates, comes to an end
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET)— The search for a missing 18-year-old has come to an end. According to a family member, the body of Memarie White Mountain, of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, was located Wednesday during a search for the missing teen. She was last seen walking on foot in Fort Yates on November 10th. […]
In BisMan-The Struggle And Reality Of Understaffed Restaurants
It's no secret that owning and running a restaurant is hard work and an obvious labor of love. I once read somewhere that opening a new restaurant is a risky business, the first year is always the toughest. We have all seen here in Bismarck lately a taste of reality - a lack of employees being one of the main reasons that several successful places have had to come to the decision to close their doors for good. These were restaurants that had gone way past that "crucial one-year" mark. Another sad trend is seeing posts through social media from owners and managers - honest feelings and sentiments to all the customers that were so faithful to their business.
Bismarck Police Gets A "Suspected Killer" Off The Streets
A Suspected KILLER Now Faces Twenty Years In Prison
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to five years in prison for raping minors. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Aaron Brewer used a fake Facebook account to lure minors to Bismarck parks in April and May of 2020. In August, Brewer pleaded guilty to three of...
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks. Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old. Police say a victim reported a July incident she had with 29-year-old Clifford Parisien. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. One message sent from Parisien’s phone, and included in the affidavit of probable cause, asked the victim to keep the incident a secret. The victim told police the suspect knew she was thirteen.
