Virginia State

Inside Pitch: 2025 Extra Elite 100 Power Hitter Mia Galella… What I Am Thankful For This Thanksgiving!

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
extrainningsoftball.com

Spotlight on… Big-Ten Bound 2023 Lauren Hardy Who Shows That Hard Work (& Patience) Pays Off

You would’ve thought Lauren Hardy, a top senior from the East Coast, would’ve been set for a career in basketball knowing her family background. Her father, Barry Hardy, was a three-time NAIA Slam Dunk Champion (1990-93) during his standout playing career for BYU-Hawaii and went on to be a player for the world famous Harlem Globetrotters from 1993 to 1999 and 2006.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
extrainningsoftball.com

Recruiting: Links to Every Power 5 School’s Class of 2023 Signings

The Early Signing period kicked off on Nov. 9, 2022, as universities and colleges nationwide signed top softball players to National Letters of Intent (NLI). For the most part, the signing classes were announced by Sports Information Departments the following day or shortly after (in some cases, programs waiting until all NLI’s were official before releasing their official lists).
OKLAHOMA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

The Mental Edge: Performance Trainer & Former DI Softball Coach Julie Jones… A Simple 4-Step Approach to Building a Grateful and Empowered Team Environment

Extra Inning Softball has partnered with former DI softball coach Julie Jones (Akron, Cleveland State) and current Mental Performance and Mindset Coach to help give athletes, coaches and others in the softball world the “Mental Edge.”. Julie spent 26 years leading Division I softball programs with her mission being...
extrainningsoftball.com

Re-Grading the 2014 College Softball Coaching Carousel

In the past several weeks, we’ve published some look-backs at various years in the coaching carousel cycle. Starting with early last decade, we’ve looked at the Whos, Whens, and even some Whys of various moves and carousel cycles. As we reach the 2014 Carousel in our look-back, we’re...

