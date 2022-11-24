Read full article on original website
Canada to boost defence, cyber security in Indo-Pacific policy, focus on 'disruptive' China
OTTAWA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy on Sunday, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade. The plan, detailed in...
China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
NEW YORK/ LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tracked a decline in equities worldwide and oil was sold off on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs fuelled concerns about global economic growth. A surge in COVID cases and clashes between police...
China’s Covid policies hit carmaking, as push to vaccinate elderly faster announced – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
"The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
EU sets out plans to shift derivatives clearing from London to Frankfurt
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Banks and other market participants in the European Union will have to prove to regulators that they are not overly reliant on clearing houses in London for processing their derivatives transactions, an EU draft document seen by Reuters showed. The EU has long wanted to...
NATO ministers meet to drum up more aid, arms for Ukraine
BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts are gathering in Romania on Tuesday to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered countrywide...
Ghana readies to buy oil with gold, part of 'wider trend' of de-dollarization - E.B. Tucker
(Kitco News) - The global oil market, usually transacted with U.S. dollars, had a surprise last week as Ghana announced it would buy oil with gold. This is part of a "wider trend" of de-dollarization as the world moves towards multipolar "zones" of influence, said E.B. Tucker, Director of Metalla Royalty.
Gold price near steady as marketplace eyes China unrest
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading around unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday. The...
China tightens security after rare protests against COVID curbs
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID-19 measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic. From the streets of several Chinese cities to...
Crypto SWOT: Cathie Wood has scooped up 1.3 million shares of Coinbase this month.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Litecoin, rising 35.76%. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or "CZ," and several deputies met with investors in Abu Dhabi last week to raise cash for a crypto industry recovery fund. CZ and his team held meetings with potential backers, including entities affiliated with UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, who oversees a large financial empire, according to an article published by Bloomberg.
UK government moves to defuse parliamentary row over onshore wind
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government sought on Monday to defuse a simmering row over a push by some Conservative lawmakers to make it easier to build onshore wind farms by saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported such projects where there is local consent. Sunak, in power for a...
Bitcoin Nov. 28 daily chart alert - Quieter cryptos amid geopolitical uncertainty
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. While the BC bulls...
Avoid high energy bills by turning off electricity? Tell that to disabled a person on a ventilator
As the winter chill hits and the energy crisis starts to become very real, it is hard to shake off the feeling that not only is suffering becoming normalised in this country, but those in power have an ever-decreasing interest in easing it. Few examples are starker than the news...
Quectel Drives Digital Transformation of Energy Market to Help Resolve Global Energy Crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today highlights its extensive range of IoT solutions that will drive digital transformation in today’s energy market, helping to counter the issues faced through today’s energy crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005119/en/ Quectel drives digital transformation of energy market to help resolve global energy crisis (Photo: Business Wire)
Investors focus on China and Fed comments which pressured gold lower
Today gold futures are trading under pressure as market participants react to multiple events including comments by several Federal Reserve officials, protests in China, Chairman Powell's upcoming speech, and Friday's jobs report. As of 4:48 PM EST gold futures basis of the December 2022 Comex contract is fixed at $1740...
Singapore state investor Temasek to open Paris office in 2023
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL) will open an office in Paris next year as it seeks to focus on investments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, it said on Tuesday. "Our decision to open a new European office reflects the continuing...
ClearBank Selects ThetaRay AI Monitoring Tech to Accelerate Business Growth
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- ClearBank, the largest next-generation clearing and embedded banking platform in the UK, and ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced they will collaborate in cloud-native anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring to protect ClearBank against financial crime with ThetaRay’s robust and industry-leading AI solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005168/en/ ClearBank logo
LME had regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March - filings
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange, battling a combined $472 million lawsuit from U.S. hedge funds Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, said it had a regulatory obligation to be able to cancel nickel trades in March. The world's oldest metals forum said the decision, taken...
U.S. House schedules its first FTX hearing as ECB President Lagarde calls for broader crypto regulation
In the U.S., House lawmakers have revealed that they will begin their investigation into the collapse of FTX...
The Kashmir Files: Film festival jury head’s comments on Modi government-backed movie triggers row
A contentious Indian film endorsed by the Hindu nationalist federal government has again stirred controversy after it was described as a “propaganda vulgar movie” by the Israeli jury head of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim the region as theirs, but control only parts of it.The Kashmir Files, which presents a fictionalised account of the exodus of Hindu pandits from the Muslim-majority region in the 90s, has been mired in controversy since its release in March this year.Israeli filmmaker...
