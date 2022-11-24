Are you ready for Condo Living? This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home may be just what you have been looking for!! Warm maple tones, luxury vinyl floor, and neutral carpets accent this home throughout. Main floor boasts a great kitchen, open to the large dining space, with maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and a great pantry. A sliding glass door allowing great light and access to your private patio is right off the dining area. Add a cozy living room and half bath to make main floor a great family space!! All 3 bedrooms are found on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom is carpeted and full of natural light with an en suite bath with a nice onyx walk-in shower and countertop. The additional 2 bedrooms also offer neutral color carpeting, large windows that give lots of natural light and beautiful maple wood closet doors. The home has a full basement ready for your finishing ideas. The Home Owners Association maintains the grounds, provides exterior maintenance and insurance. Tax abatement in place. The Baker Prairie Bluff is a growing Condominium Association ready to make your life a little simpler!!!!

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO