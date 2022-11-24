Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Special Photo

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm.

Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt, 30, of Athens was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal on Nov. 9 after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.