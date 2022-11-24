ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWljQ_0jMid1OF00
An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Special Photo

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm.

Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt, 30, of Athens was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal on Nov. 9 after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Athens inmate, facing murder charge, dies in his cell

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like Floyd Johnson Jr died of natural causes: he was found late last week in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County jail. The 62 year-old Johnson was behind bars, charged in the October 4 murder of 52 year-old Gerald Jones, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Fairview Street in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Athens' District Attorney Office joins group to create juvenile diversion program

The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced recently that it is creating a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. The program was created in a partnership with the Georgia Conflict Center in Athens, according to its executive director Danny Malec. The conflict center works with schools and criminal justice organizations....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville

John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

One woman dead after domestic incident in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning in Buford. According to authorities, a domestic incident between Michael Jason Marin, 44 of Buford, and his wife Desiree Ann Jean Marin, 44 of Buford led to the deadly shooting. Police arrived at the couple's home on 2605 Ivy Stone Trail at 10 a.m. and found both adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP cites driver who struck pedestrian in crosswalk at Alto prison

A South Carolina man was charged after allegedly striking a pedestrian Thursday in a crosswalk in front of Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. Lloyd Wensel, 39, of Westminister told troopers investigating the 5:50 p.m. wreck he did not see 52-year-old Robin Hood of Cleveland in the road due to her dark clothing.
ALTO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
wspa.com

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Child in coma after falling off moving car

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police said a child in her care fell off a moving car and had to be placed into a medically induced coma. Pennsylvania State Police told WJAC that the incident happened in early October, when Brandi Vaughn was driving in the Decatur Township area with multiple children in her vehicle. The children had gotten out of the vehicle to chase a deer that was on the road, and when the children returned to the car, one of them allegedly climbed onto the trunk.
DECATUR, GA
wgauradio.com

Busted in Buford: suspected gang members arrested after shootout

There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down. Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges. Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes. A shooting that Gwinnett police say...
BUFORD, GA
wuga.org

Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Man, wrongly arrested, files suit in Gainesville

A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
9K+
Followers
257
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy