MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police are still searching for the person who fired shots inside a downtown night club early Saturday morning. Shots rang out in the Paparazzi Lounge Nightclub about 2:15 a.m. This is the second time this month that Dauphin Street and North Joachim Street has been subjected to a shooting, and it has some community members on edge. Especially considering this shooting took place in the heart of Mobile's Entertainment District. Four people were shot. One out of four of those victims had life threatening injuries. Mobile Police say the investigation is ongoing.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO