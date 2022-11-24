ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Kan. lawmakers: Legal marijuana a workforce issue, urge caution

TOPEKA — Kansas lawmakers said marijuana legalization, political stances and state funding were potential roadblocks in addressing the state’s severe workforce shortage. Sen. Virgil Peck, R-Havana, said the Special Committee on Workforce Development needed to talk about marijuana legalization before lawmakers discussed it during the upcoming legislative session.
Kan. law prescribing abortion pills over telemedicine blocked

WICHITA — Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas.
NYT probe: Sports gambling industry exploited Kan. legislators

TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years.
PACT Act means more health benefits for Veterans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Veterans who may have been denied service-connected benefits before need to apply again after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, also known as the PACT Act back in August. "The PACT Act is...
Mann sees lesser prairie-chicken designation as 'proxy war'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas First District Congressman Tracey Mann sees the designation of the Northern Distinct Population Segment of the lesser prairie-chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act as about more than just that bird. "The lesser prairie-chicken lives in areas from really western Kansas, eastern...
New state voter fraud units finding few cases from midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That's just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Colorado begins steps to regulate psychedelic mushrooms

Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Judge denies bid for new trial in Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a new trial request by two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. alleged misconduct by a juror and unfairness by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker following their conviction by a federal jury in August.
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
Community Policy