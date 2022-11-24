ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Robb Elementary shooting victims’ families gather for Friendsgiving

BATESVILLE – Thanksgiving marked six months for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Many more milestones have come and gone. After honoring the 21 victims’ lives, on Saturday they gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving as one family. “They call it Friendsgiving. My first one I’ve ever...
BATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
TROY, TX

