Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary shooting victims’ families gather for Friendsgiving
BATESVILLE – Thanksgiving marked six months for the families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims. Many more milestones have come and gone. After honoring the 21 victims’ lives, on Saturday they gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving as one family. “They call it Friendsgiving. My first one I’ve ever...
KSAT 12
‘Very loving’: Irma Garcia remembered for being like ‘Superwoman’
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. They call her a hero. She was one of two teachers who was killed in Uvalde on May 24th, while protecting her students. But the people closest to Mrs....
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre
“My baby never made it out of the school,” Sandra Torres filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against police, the school district and the maker of the gun the shooter used.
KSAT 12
Birthday bash celebrates life of Robb Elementary victim Annabell Rodriguez
UVALDE – A birthday bash was held in Uvalde Sunday night. It was a night to remember and celebrate at the American Legion. Monica Gallegos was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate her daughters Angeli and Annabell’s upcoming 11th and 14th birthdays respectively. ”It feels very great...
Two boys from Uvalde killed in I-35 crash near Temple over Thanksgiving
DPS says the accident occurred during the 'holiday rush.'
A mother's death leaves South Texas family grieving on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — A mother's murder has left a family grieving on Thanksgiving. The death of Sawyer Danielle Cruz happened almost one week ago in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs. Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies said the mother of three was stabbed and killed by Aleeanna Olvera. The family...
KWTX
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a five vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded...
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.
KWTX
Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
Lucky Texas Slot Machine Player Wins More Than $1 Million
The player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.
