Cleveland, OH

Browns and Buccaneers Injury Report on Thanksgiving Day

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

A look at the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Thanksgiving Day.

Cleveland Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in just a couple of days, each team is operating without some key players in practice so far.

Both teams are practicing on Thanksgiving. Notably, for Cleveland, safety D'Anthony Bell returned to practice from a concussion that had sidelined him. Tight end David Njoku practiced after being out yesterday. Right guard Wyatt Teller did not practice today. Greg Newsome remains out in concussion protocol.

For Tampa Bay, Tom Brady and Julio Jones had a rest day on Thanksgiving. Russell Gage Jr. and Vita Vea didn't practice for the second day in a row.

The full injury report can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vh8CU_0jMicDif00

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

BrownsDigest

