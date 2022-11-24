“We beat a really, really good program [today]. A team that’s really well coached. I've got such respect for James Jones and [for] what he's done with that program in 24 years, I mean he's found a home. Obviously, Yale's lucky to have him. We were fortunate to win this game because we knew Yale; they've gone to three of the last four NCAA Tournaments, and the one that they didn't go to wasn't held. They didn't even compete that year. So really, a good win. And I've talked to [the media] about how good Ivy League Basketball is and how much better it's gotten over the last 10-12 or 15 years. I think anybody who was at this game today understands that I may have overscheduled with this team, but we snuck out of here with a win, and I do think that as we come into league play, at least our guys understand that nothing's going to be easy because our schedule has not been easy. We needed this today. I thought our guys showed grit and toughness down the stretch but there are still areas we can improve on.”

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO