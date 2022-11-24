Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and rentersJake WellsColorado State
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Opinion: Some homeless Denverites are snowbirdsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Punch Ticket To NCAA Tournament
BOULDER — For the 21st time in Colorado volleyball history, the Buffs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA announced Sunday night that CU will head to Baylor University in Waco, Texas to play fifth-seed No. 20 Rice (26-3) in the first round on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. MT. The last time the Buffs reached the NCAA tournament was in 2018, when six-year setter Brynna DeLuzio was a sophomore.
CUBuffs.com
Colorado - Yale Quotes
“We beat a really, really good program [today]. A team that’s really well coached. I've got such respect for James Jones and [for] what he's done with that program in 24 years, I mean he's found a home. Obviously, Yale's lucky to have him. We were fortunate to win this game because we knew Yale; they've gone to three of the last four NCAA Tournaments, and the one that they didn't go to wasn't held. They didn't even compete that year. So really, a good win. And I've talked to [the media] about how good Ivy League Basketball is and how much better it's gotten over the last 10-12 or 15 years. I think anybody who was at this game today understands that I may have overscheduled with this team, but we snuck out of here with a win, and I do think that as we come into league play, at least our guys understand that nothing's going to be easy because our schedule has not been easy. We needed this today. I thought our guys showed grit and toughness down the stretch but there are still areas we can improve on.”
CUBuffs.com
Buffaloes Return Home To Host Yale Sunday
THE SEASON: Colorado is 3-3 overall, returning home for the first time in nearly three weeks. The Buffaloes are coming off a 12-day, three-state, five-game road trip. It's the first time Colorado has played five of its first six games of any season on the road since the 1955-56 season.
CUBuffs.com
Chandler-Semedo Named 2022 Football MVP
BOULDER — Graduate transfer inside linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo was named the University of Colorado's most valuable player for the 2022 season, one of several team honors awarded at the team's senior banquet here Sunday afternoon. Chandler-Semedo, who transferred to CU from West Virginia this past summer, didn't need a...
CUBuffs.com
Colorado-Utah Notes
Rushing: Deion Smith, Jr. (83-393, 4.7 avg., 2 TD) Passing: J.T. Shrout, Jr. (203-90-8, 1,220, 7 TD; 98.3 rating) Receptions: Montana Lemonious-Craig, Soph. (23-359, 15.6 avg., 3 TD) Receiving (Yards): Jordyn Tyson, Fr. (22-470, 21.4 avg., 4 TD) Scoring: Cole Becker, Soph. (53 points: 20-21 PAT, 11-13 FG) Punting: Trent...
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Drop Season Finale To Utah
BOULDER — Colorado's season finale featured a few highlights but not nearly enough Saturday, as the Buffaloes dropped a 63-21 decision to Utah at Folsom Field. Colorado thus finished the year 1-11 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play. The Buffs became just the second team in program history to lose 11 games in a season, joining the 2012 team.
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Notes: Sanford Proud Of Team's Fight To The End
BOULDER — Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford wrapped up his stint in that role Saturday as the Buffaloes came out on the short end of a 63-21 decision at the hands of No. 14 Utah. But Sanford, who finished with a 1-6 record, still called this season one...
CUBuffs.com
Parker and Hart Selected to Academic All-District Team
BOULDER — Opposite Sterling Parker and middle blocker Meegan Hart of Colorado's women's volleyball team were selected for the 2022 Academic All-District Team by College Sports Communicators. To be eligible for the academic team, a qualifying student-athlete must have a minimum 3.5 overall grade-point average and play in at...
Lafayette police seek suspect after shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded
Police in Lafayette are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a home early Saturday morning. A woman was wounded in the shooting.
Denver Police arrest 24-year-old in connection with deadly east Colfax shooting
Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax. Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. ...
auroragov.org
Aurora Police News
Pedestrian Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash on Peoria Street. (November 26) An Aurora man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Pierce Fair, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. About 3:00 a.m. this morning, Aurora 911 received calls about a man who had...
