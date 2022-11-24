ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1UMC_0jMic4rN00

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton from behind.

The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary.

It’s the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving someone from behind; the other came in the last game of the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2021 playoff run, when he struck Suns guard Chris Paul from the back and had to sit out the first game of the 2021-22 season.

“The suspension was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the NBA said in announcing the sanction.

Beverley was ejected with 3:55 left in the Lakers’ loss at Phoenix on Tuesday. Phoenix’s Devin Booker committed a flagrant foul against the Lakers’ Austin Reaves, who remained down on the floor briefly after the hit. Ayton stepped toward Reaves when he was still down, and Beverley charged in to give Ayton a shove. Ayton and Beverley were both assessed technical fouls, and Beverley was ejected.

“Tough foul, hard foul, Austin gets knocked down, there’s a little bit of chirping going on with Book and Ayton and some of our guys, and then from what I saw Ayton was just standing there about to walk over him,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Tuesday. “And then Pat Bev ... you don’t want this to be a tough-man competition. You actually want to play tough basketball. But at the end of the day, I’m not mad at him. He’s there protecting his teammate.”

The Lakers, who are off to a 5-11 start, will be without Beverley for games at San Antonio on Friday and Saturday, as well as a home game against Indiana on Monday.

Beverley will be eligible to return Wednesday against Portland. He is averaging a career-low 4.1 points this season on just 27% shooting.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
COLUMBUS, OH
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album

Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13

The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy