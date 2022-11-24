Read full article on original website
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
3 more stars Astros need to sign after Jose Abreu move
The Houston Astros landed the first big free agent signing with Jose Abreu, but the World Series champs don’t have to stop star-hunting there. Following the Houston Astros‘ victory in the 2022 World Series, the big names available in MLB free agency seemed to make people think that there would be a frenzy for some of the high-priced talent on the market right away. Instead, it’s largely been like a prizefight with the fighters feeling one another out.
