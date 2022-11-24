The Houston Astros landed the first big free agent signing with Jose Abreu, but the World Series champs don’t have to stop star-hunting there. Following the Houston Astros‘ victory in the 2022 World Series, the big names available in MLB free agency seemed to make people think that there would be a frenzy for some of the high-priced talent on the market right away. Instead, it’s largely been like a prizefight with the fighters feeling one another out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO